RI GOP files ethics complaint against McKee chief of staff, calls for investigation

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island Republican Party has filed a complaint against Gov. Dan McKee’s chief of staff, Tony Silva, claiming Silva violated the state’s ethics code when he failed to disclose his financial interest in a controversial wetlands property in Cumberland.

The state GOP is filing the complaint with the R.I. Ethics Commission, accusing the governor’s top aide of not disclosing his financial ties to the 45 Canning St. property between 2017 and 2020. The complaint comes one day after Target 12 first reported Silva directly intervened with the Cumberland mayor earlier this year in an effort to get the controversial wetlands property developed, long after he claimed he no longer had a financial interest in the lot.

“Although Mr. Silva admits he had a financial interest in the 45 Canning Street [lot] from 2017 through 2020, in financial disclosure reports for that time period, Mr. Silva never disclosed he had a financial interest in 45 Canning Street property,” Republican leaders wrote in a news release.

The group pointed to a state law that requires certain public officials to regularly disclose their financial activities, including “a listing of all real property in which a financial interest was held.”

Silva had been trying to develop the property since 2017 when he received an option to buy it if regulatory permits for development were obtained. The R.I. Department of Environmental Management initially rejected permit requests in 2019, but reversed that decision this year. Development of the wetlands property has been opposed by neighbors and the town for years.

Silva claims he transferred his financial interest in the property to his son, Ross Silva, in April 2020, saying has documentation to prove it, although he hasn’t yet provided it.

As the top aide to McKee since the start of 2015, Silva is required to annually disclose his financial interests in various properties and business ventures. A Target 12 review of Silva’s disclosure forms between 2017 and 2020 shows no mention of the property at 45 Canning St. (In 2019, he did list a financial interest in a property on the same road, at 114 Canning St.)

In addition to the ethics complaint, the GOP is calling on R.I. Attorney General Peter Neronha to investigate Silva’s decision to try and influence development of the property. New documents released under an Access to Public Records Act request show Silva asked to meet with with Cumberland officials regarding the development last September, months after he supposedly gave up any financial interest in the project.

This past March, the month Silva became chief of staff in the governor’s office, he asked Cumberland Mayor Jeff Mutter for an unscheduled meeting, and the mayor claims Silva asked him not to oppose the Canning Street development.

In a text to the mayor afterward, Silva indicated he had spoken to his wife and they were “going to allow my son Ross” to buy the lot.

“Therefore I won’t be connected to it at all at the time of sale,” Silva wrote. “Hopefully this will make it easier for you at Town Hall.”

Silva’s son bought the property in July, which he has since said he will donate to the town. The governor’s chief of staff nonetheless has denied he tried to influence the deal in any way.

“I want to emphasize that at no time did I intervene on my behalf or anyone else regarding the property,” Silva wrote Monday to Target 12. “NEVER EVER.”

Silva did not respond to multiple questions about whether he thought it was appropriate to be discussing the deal with local decisionmakers given his position of power with the state. The state’s GOP said the whole issue is reason enough for an outside review.

“We have no confidence that weak Governor McKee, who himself was previously fined by the Ethics Commission, would undertake a thorough investigation of his chief staff’s dubious activities,” the party wrote. “Therefore, we ask the Attorney General to investigate the Cumberland land deal orchestrated by Mr. Silva.”

Beyond the Republican Party, the Canning Street controversy has also drawn criticism from McKee’s political opponents within his own party. R.I. Secretary of State Nellie Gorbea, a Democrat who has announced she’s running against McKee in next year’s primary, took to Twitter to question McKee’s involvement.

“What did Governor McKee know about this and when did he know it?” she wrote. “It is unacceptable for local government to be pressured by those in power for private gain.”

Mutter said this week he reached out to McKee following a Target 12 report on the Canning Street controversy earlier this month, telling the governor about Silva’s meetings. Mutter claims the governor wasn’t aware of the ongoing discussions prior. McKee has not yet commented on the latest developments.

Eli Sherman (esherman@wpri.com) is an investigative reporter for WPRI 12. Connect with him on Twitter and on Facebook.

Ted Nesi (tnesi@wpri.com) is a Target 12 investigative reporter and 12 News politics/business editor. He co-hosts Newsmakers and writes Nesi’s Notes on Saturdays. Connect with him on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn and Instagram