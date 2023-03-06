EDINBURGH, Scotland (WPRI) – The extradition hearing that would determine if Nicholas Alahverdian should be returned the United States to face sexual assault charges, was postponed after the fugitive refused to get into a prison van, according to the BBC.

Alahverdian, 35, the Rhode Island man who faked his own identity and was found in Scotland while being treated for COVID, had his extradition hearing rescheduled to June.

In November, a Scottish court determined that the man who went by the name Arthur Knight was actually Alahverdian. Despite the ruling, Alahverdian – who is also known as Nicholas Rossi – has continued to claim he is Knight, an Irish orphan living in Scotland.

The BBC said the court official, who is called a sheriff in Scotland, decided to postpone the hearing “with some hesitation,” because the case had been “rumbling on for a very long time.”

Authorities were able to determine Knight was actually the fugitive Alahverdian by matching tattoos on his arms while he was in a Glasgow hospital, to a Pawtucket police booking photo when he was arrested in Rhode Island.

Alahverdian is facing sexual assault charges in Utah as well as a financial fraud case in Ohio.

The hearings in Scotland have generated international attention, and continue to provide bizarre wrinkles. In January he told a Scottish judge fellow prisoners are taunting him, including serenading him with John Denver’s hit song “Leaving on a Jet Plane,” and asked for his immediate release from custody.

The BBC said a preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 20.