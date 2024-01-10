PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – Nicholas Alahverdian’s day in an American court has been set.

The 36-year-old fugitive — who also goes by Nicholas Rossi – is scheduled to appear before a judge in Provo, Utah, on Jan. 23 at 1 p.m. It will be the first time Alahverdian will officially face charges of rape and sexual battery since investigators say he assaulted a woman in 2008.

U.S. marshals brought Alahverdian to Utah on Friday, and he was immediately placed in a jail cell at the Davis County Sheriff’s Office. A spokesperson there said he would be transferred to another county to face charges in the coming days.

A court spokesperson confirmed Alahverdian will appear before District Court Judge Derek Pullman later this month.

The court’s website lists several aliases that Alahverdian has used over the years, including Arthur Knight, the name authorities say he used while hiding out in the United Kingdom for years. The official case against him uses the name Nicholas Rossi.

Separately, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Utah on Wednesday asked a judge to drop a federal charge against Alahverdian of unlawful flight to avoid prosecution. He was charged in U.S. District Court in Utah in 2021, but the case remained under seal for two years while Alahverdian was on the lam.

In the filing by Assistant U.S. Attorney Carol Dain, prosecutors said they are seeking for the charged to be dismissed “because he has been apprehended.”

“The interests of the United States and the public in pursuing this matter have been satisfied,” Dain wrote.

Alahverdian’s state court hearing on Jan. 23 is scheduled as an initial appearance, where defendants are informed of the charges against them and their right to counsel. In felony cases, like the one against Alahverdian, no plea is entered but a judge may set a date for a preliminary hearing which will determine if there is enough probable cause to support the charges.

The judge will also likely decide whether or not Alahverdian should remain in custody pending trial. In determining bail or detention, judges generally weigh whether the defendant is a flight risk or a danger to society.

An email to the lawyer listed as Alahverdian’s defense attorney in Utah, Lance Bastian, was not immediately returned.

Authorities took the fugitive into custody in 2021, when he was in a Scottish hospital suffering from severe COVID symptoms. Alahverdian vehemently denied being the wanted man from Rhode Island, instead claiming he was Knight, an orphan from Ireland.

After two years of failed legal efforts by Alahverdian, the courts in the United Kingdom granted the United States’ request to return him to American soil.

Alahverdian was convicted of sexual assault in Ohio and is accused of raping a woman in Utah in 2008. DNA from the latter case was matched to Alahverdian in 2017. He is also wanted by the FBI for allegedly racking up $200,000 in debt by fraudulently taking out credit cards in the name of his then-foster father.