PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island Energy crews restoring power to the state after Monday’s storm are planning to avoid the Washington Bridge altogether, according to the head of external affairs, Brian Schuster.

The westbound side of the bridge, which carries I-195 over the Seekonk River and into Providence, was abruptly shut down last week because the R.I. Department of Transportation (RIDOT) said it was at risk of collapsing.

Thousands of Rhode Island Energy customers lost power on Monday when the area was hit by downpours and damaging winds. Following a press conference at the Rhode Island Emergency Management Agency (RIEMA) headquarters, Schuster said he doesn’t expect the bridge closure to delay the restoration efforts.

“We stage crews throughout the state overall so it’s had minimal impact for our ability to get around to where we need to get to,” he explained.

According to Schuster, Rhode Island Energy was told about the bridge closure before it happened last Monday so they could figure out how to work around it, particularly because bucket trucks can’t use the emergency lane on I-195 West.

“The gross weight tonnage of them is too large to go over the emergency route,” he said.

The emergency lane was established so ambulances could cut through the sudden influx of traffic from the bridge closure.

Last week, RIDOT said engineers had determined that one lane of 195 West was safe for fire trucks and police cruisers to cross.

But the one challenge facing bucket trucks as they responded to Monday’s storm was the wind.

“Our bucket trucks can’t safely elevate into the air when winds and wind gusts over 35 miles per hour,” Schuster said.

Wind speeds surpassed that in Rhode Island, with Newport seeing has high as 70 miles per hour.

“We’re prepared and ready to restore as soon as we can safely do so,” Schuster added.

If you experience an outage, report it to your utility provider:

