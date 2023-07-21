PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The R.I. Board of Elections has referred all Sabina Matos nomination papers to the attorney general’s office for investigation, but she will still be on the ballot for the primary election in September.

The 5-to-1 vote in favor of sending the papers to R.I. Attorney General Peter Neronha puts Rhode Island in unchartered waters politically, and it represents the latest blow to the Matos campaign.

The lieutenant governor has become embroiled in a scandal after it was revealed several signatures were forged on nomination papers submitted on her behalf in multiple communities.

Neronha expressed confusion with the Board of Elections vote.

“We’ll attempt clarification next week,” he told Target 12. “But of course we don’t work on their deadlines and we conduct criminal investigations, not electoral ones. We’ll figure it out. Any problem can be solved.”

Matos is seeking to replace former Congressman David Cicilline to represent the 1st Congressional District. Despite the ongoing scandal, Matos’ name will still appear on the ballot, according to the R.I. Department of State.

Citing the forged signatures, Matos’ political rival Donald Carlson had filed an objection to her nomination papers earlier this week. But Carlson and his campaign manager failed to appear Friday to argue in favor of the challenge, so the Board of Elections dismissed the objection.

The secretary of state is supposed to finalize ballots this weekend so they can be sent to military personnel and overseas. The primary election is scheduled for Sept. 5, with early voting slated to begin on Aug. 16.

Jamestown, Newport and East Providence election officials have already referred suspicious nomination papers to Neronha, who has taken the lead in the criminal investigation into the forged signatures.

Neronha has already said publicly he’s examining the issue in all 19 communities that make up the 1st Congressional District. The R.I. State Police confirmed Thursday the agency had also joined the probe.

Matos, who so far has refused to speak publicly about the scandal, scheduled a news conference for 6 p.m. Friday. She’s repeatedly argued she has enough valid signatures to make the ballot.

Each candidate must collect 500 valid signatures. State officials reported Matos collected more than 700, although it’s unclear how many could become invalid as a result of the investigation.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Eli Sherman (esherman@wpri.com) is a Target 12 investigative reporter for 12 News. Connect with him on Twitter and on Facebook.

Tim White (twhite@wpri.com) is Target 12 managing editor and chief investigative reporter and host of Newsmakers for 12 News. Connect with him on Twitter and Facebook.

Anita Baffoni, Amanda Pitts and Matt Paddock contributed to this report.