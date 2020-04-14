RI businesses could be paying back soaring unemployment costs for years

A notice of closure is posted at The Great Frame Up in Grosse Pointe Woods, Mich., Thursday, April 2, 2020. The coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak has triggered a stunning collapse in the U.S. workforce with millions of people losing their jobs in the past two weeks and economists warn unemployment could reach levels not seen since the Depression, as the economic damage from the crisis piles up around the world. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – While the state of Rhode Island continues to pay out benefits to the thousands of people currently unemployed because of COVID-19, the state’s business community will most likely pick up the tab in the years to come.

The number of Rhode Islanders filing for Unemployment Insurance since early March has been rising by thousands each day for weeks, as the number of people out of work approaches levels not seen since the Great Depression.

As of Monday, the R.I. Department of Labor and Training had processed about 89,600 of the 149,897 claims filed for either traditional unemployment or the new temporary Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program created last month by Congress.

Only 58,200 of those 89,600 claims had qualified for payment, representing about 60% of all processed claims and 39% of the total.

“Some claims are processed, and the individual is found ineligible for a variety of reasons,” DLT spokesperson Angelika Pellegrino wrote in an email, adding that those reasons could include applicants not meeting monetary requirements, people already having exhausted their benefits or people applying for the wrong program.

The influx of new claims has inundated the agency so much that Gov. Gina Raimondo last week signed an executive order allowing former DLT employees to come back to work without negatively impacting their pensions.

And the high demand will likely take a toll on the business community in years to come.

The federal government is slated to help pay for some benefits offered to out-of-work Rhode Islanders, including Pandemic Unemployment Assistance for those not traditionally eligible as well as the four-month boost of $600 to weekly benefits.

But Unemployment Insurance, also known as UI, is a joint program between the state and federal government that is financed in part through federal and state payroll taxes paid by employers. The tax money goes into a trust fund, which is typically used to pay laid-off employees for up to 26 weeks.

When demand grows due to an economic downturn, such as the Great Recession a decade ago or the current crisis, the money in the trust fund is used more quickly. The fund balance totaled $453 million as of Tuesday, down 15% from $538 million on Jan. 1, for a decrease of $85 million.

If the last recession is any guide, that amount is likely to be extinguished altogether if unemployment is widespread for an extended period of time.

During the Great Recession, the state had to borrow $745 million from the federal government to continue paying out claims. The loan wasn’t repaid until November 2014, partly through higher taxes on businesses, according to a memo prepared this week by R.I. House Fiscal Advisor Sharon Reynolds Ferland.

In the years since then, Rhode Island leaders have been comfortable enough with the funding level of the trust fund to reduce employers’ payments and even consider dipping into it to fund the Real Jobs RI training program.

A state spokesperson did not immediately respond to a question about how long the trust fund might last in Rhode Island, but one estimate in Massachusetts suggests the state’s roughly $1.4 billion unemployment reserve fund could become insolvent in three months — at the latest.

“The short answer is that if no further initial unemployment claims are submitted over the coming weeks and months, the reserve will be depleted within three months,” wrote researchers at the Pioneer Institute. “If jobless claims continue to mount, the period would be proportionately shorter.”

In the event the funds become insolvent in Rhode Island and Massachusetts, the federal government is offering states interest-free advances to continue paying benefits as part of the recently approved $2.2 trillion federal spending bill known as the CARES Act, according to Ferland’s memo.

But that money will have to be repaid and employers will most likely share in the cost.

Last week Raimondo waived the requirement that employers pay higher tax rates if they lay off a disproportionately large number of employees, saying she “fully recognizes that I’m the one that has ordered you to close your business, so I don’t think it’s fair to punish you with higher unemployment insurance taxes.”

However, the governor’s order doesn’t necessarily mean employers won’t have to pay more to shore up the fund in the future. Tax rates go up not only based on the number of layoffs an employer has had, but also based on the overall health of the trust fund.

“All employers are subject to higher rates if a higher rate schedule is in effect,” Reynolds wrote about the governor’s executive order.

Eli Sherman (esherman@wpri.com) is a Target 12 investigative reporter for WPRI 12. Follow him on Twitter and on Facebook.

