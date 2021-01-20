RI attorney general examining possible ‘legal violations’ tied to vaccine distribution

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – The R.I. Attorney General’s office is examining whether the state’s distribution of vaccines has resulted in any legal violations, as hospitals recently expanded eligibility to include people who don’t work directly with patients.

Attorney General Peter Neronha spokesperson Kristy dosReis said Wednesday her office has been communicating with the R.I. Department of Health about distribution guidelines at Lifespan Inc. and Care New England, the state’s largest hospital networks, where most of the inoculations so far have happened.

“Any deviation from the guidelines is of great concern to this office,” dosReis said. “We intend to look into any improper distribution to determine whether legal violations occurred.”

The inquiry, which dosReis said is “not an investigation,” comes in the wake of news that the state’s largest hospitals started offering vaccines to some low-risk people with varying levels of involvement at the facilities. The group includes board members, trustees, administrators, people working remotely, and many others who don’t interact with patients.

State health officials initially defended the early inoculations of certain low-risk employees, saying they have asked hospitals to prioritize patient-facing employees first and argued that many jobs, while not involving any patient interaction, are “essential to the continuity of operations.”

“The health care workers cannot do their jobs if the IT workers are not running the network,” Alysia Mihalakos, chief of the R.I. Health Department’s Center for Emergency Preparedness and Response, said during a news briefing Friday.

But the state’s Medical Director Dr. James McDonald acknowledged Wednesday that vaccinations for board members and low-risk employees wasn’t the state’s goal when sending doses to hospitals first.

“Obviously, that was not our intent, for board members to be getting vaccine ahead of health care providers,” McDonald said during a WPRO radio interview.

As of Wednesday, health officials reported 49,113 first doses of the vaccine had been administered, and nearly 12,000 people — about 1.1% of the state’s population — had been fully vaccinated with two doses. The state is currently receiving about 14,000 first-dose vaccines from the federal government each week, meaning roughly 2,000 people can get inoculated for the first time each day.

The limited supply has made the distribution process controversial, as many want to be prioritized first, including older adults — who have disproportionately been killed by COVID-19.

The state so far has prioritized frontline health care workers and nursing home residents, along with emergency responders, some inmates and dentists. Adults 75 years and older living at home are also high on the list, although vaccinations for them haven’t started yet.

It wasn’t immediately clear what type of legal violations might have occurred, but any involvement from the attorney general signals the state’s top attorney is taking a more involved look at the controversial process.

“Whether or not any legal violations occurred, we urge the entities that are charged with vaccine administration to do so in an equitable and transparent manner and in strict compliance with [Health Department] guidance,” dosReis said.