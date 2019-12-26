Review of RI Veterans Home could lead to more budget cuts

BRISTOL, R.I. (WPRI) — At the start of this month, visitors to the Rhode Island Veterans Home in Bristol could no longer eat meals prepared by the staff there.

Gen. Rick Baccus, the home’s administrator, made the cost-cutting move after the state revealed the facility was facing a multi-million-dollar budget deficit – and additional cuts are expected once the National Guard completes a review of the home’s operations.

In the above video, Target 12 Investigator Tim White sits down with Gen. Baccus to discuss the new policy and what’s next for the home.