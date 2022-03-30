NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — A retired judge hired by the North Kingstown Town Council to review allegations made against Aaron Thomas is asking community members to come forward and share information about the embattled former high school boys basketball coach.

Retired Superior Court Judge Susan McGuirl issued an open letter to North Kingstown parents and students, calling on the school community to share information about Thomas, so she can wrap up her ongoing review and make recommendations to the Town Council.

“As current students and student athletes you may have a unique perspective on the events and circumstances of the allegations against the former boys’ basketball coach at NKHS,” she wrote in the letter. “Any information you may have to share would be especially valuable to my review.”

The North Kingstown Town Council hired McGuirl in November to review allegations against Thomas, who has been accused of getting student-athletes to strip completely naked alone with him behind closed doors since at least the mid-1990s. Once naked, multiple students said he would conduct body-fat tests — also known as skin-fold tests — on them using calipers, while also directing them to do various unclothed exercises and stretches in front of him.

The allegations — first reported in September by Target 12 — have spurred multiple investigations, including a criminal probe by R.I. Attorney General Peter Neronha’s office and a civil rights investigation by Rhode Island U.S. Attorney Zachary Cunha’s office. Separately, the North Kingstown School Committee has conducted two internal investigations, and private attorney Tim Conlon is pursuing a civil case in Superior Court on behalf of multiple unnamed former students.

Through his attorneys, Thomas has denied any wrongdoing.

The North Kingstown Town Council in November allocated up to $25,000 to pay for McGuirl’s review. In her letter, the retired judge said she would protect the identities of anyone who came forward with information, adding that she understood why people might have privacy concerns.

“I also want to assure the parents/guardians of any minor student-athlete who wants to provide information to me that I will not communicate or meet with your child without your knowledge and permission,” she added.

It remains unclear when McGuirl might complete her review, but the timing of the request suggests she’s preparing to make her final recommendations to the Town Council. Earlier this month Neronha told Target 12 he was about two months away from concluding his criminal investigation.

“I appreciate the difficulties that these allegations have caused you as students, student athletes and as parents,” McGuirl wrote in the letter. “It is my sincere hope that the conclusion of my review will provide another small, but meaningful step down the road of healing for the school community.”

McGuirl encouraged anyone with information to email her at jmnk2022@gmail.com. She can also be reached via text or call at 401-578-0121.

Tim White contributed to this report.