Restraining order tangles two Warwick School Committee members

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — With key decisions required during the COVID-19 pandemic, the two leaders of the Warwick School Committee are locked in a landlord-tenant squabble that sparked a temporary restraining order.

Vice chairwoman Judith Cobden, who rented a Warwick apartment from chairwoman Karen Bachus, was granted the order by a Kent County judge last Wednesday morning while the committee was holding a virtual meeting.

Cobden said in an email that she has since moved out of the Van Zandt Ave. apartment.

Her attorney Murray Gereboff said the restraining order followed a dispute last Saturday night.

“There was a blowout on Saturday night when the police were there,” Gereboff said. “I was informed she was locked out. She was basically moved out but just wanted to get back in to get her stuff.”

There were no apparent signs of tension between Bachus and Cobden during the meeting which included an executive session that lasted about an hour and fifteen minutes.

Warwick police confirmed a “call for service” at the addresses of both women, but Maj. Michael Gilbert said the department’s role was to “keep the peace at the request of the court constable so he could serve the court documents and allow retrieval of any personal property.”

The motion for the temporary restraining order alleged Bachus “changed the locks to [Cobden’s] apartment.”

The order signed by Judge J. Patrick O’Neil told Bachus to give Cobden access to the apartment, return any property that was removed, and prohibited Bachus from entering the unit without notice.

Cobden said the dispute “is a purely personal matter.”

“We both have agreed to put our differences aside when it comes to school committee business and the Warwick school district,” Cobden said in an email. “The Warwick School District, its students and staff have always been and will continue to be my sole focus in my capacity as a school committee member.”

Bachus has yet to respond to requests for comment.

The restraining order is scheduled to expire on Saturday, with a hearing on the case set for Thursday.

At-large member David Testa said he is not concerned about the dispute “impacting our meetings.”

“We’re all adults and should be able to separate the personal from the professional,” Testa said in an email.

Send tips to Target 12 Investigator Walt Buteau at wbuteau@wpri.com and follow him on Twitter @wbuteau.