Resident, staff member at RI Vets Home tests positive for COVID-19

BRISTOL, R.I. (WPRI) – A resident and staff member at the R.I. Veterans Home has tested positive for the coronavirus.

The resident tested positive on Friday and was transported to the VA Hospital in Providence, according to David Levesque, a spokesman for the Executive Office of Health and Human Services.

“The resident is being treated at the VA,” Levesque said in an email.

The Veterans Home quarantined 16 residents who “live near” the diagnosed resident, Levesque said.

“The quarantined residents will be cared for by designated staff who will not have contact with other residents,” Levesque said. “These staff members will arrive and leave work through an entrance in the neighborhood, instead of the main entrance.”

In an afternoon conference call with reporters, Gov. Gina Raimondo also said a staff member was diagnosed with COVID-19.

“It was only a matter of time,” Raimondo said. “We’re obviously very focused and concerned on this.”

She said every staff member and resident at the home will be tested.

“We’ve got to stay on this,” she said.

