Gov. Dan McKee spoke with reporters after an event at Quonset on April 6, 2023.

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island Republican Party has filed an ethics complaint against Gov. Dan McKee, alleging he violated state law when a lobbyist treated him to lunch at a high-end restaurant in January.

The state GOP filed the complaint with the R.I. Ethics Commission on Thursday, calling on the panel to investigate the Jan. 19 meal where State House lobbyist Jeff Britt and his clients met with McKee and his fundraising chairman, Jerry Sahagian.

Britt said the lunch cost $228 and he picked up the tab after Sahagian told him he “did not have the campaign credit card.” R.I. Board of Elections records show Britt’s clients gave McKee two $500 campaign donations the same day as the lunch.

The state ethics code prohibits officials from accepting items worth $25 or more from those seeking business with the government.

McKee has downplayed the significance of the lunch, repeatedly saying people were making a “mountain out of a molehill.”

Rhode Island GOP Chairman Joe Powers criticized the governor Thursday, saying he needs to be held accountable.

“It’s just the tip of the iceberg,” Powers said in a statement after filing the complaint. “McKee’s free lunch and the donations he took from a state vendor at this lunch is just one small example of Rhode Island’s pay-to-play political culture. McKee is one of the faces atop Rhode Island’s unethical political establishment.”

Britt attended the lunch with his client, Scout Ltd., a state contractor that’s become ensnared in an ongoing scandal tied to a state business trip two former directors took to Philadelphia.

The men traveled to the city in March to visit a Scout-redeveloped facility, which the contractor has held up as a possible model for the long-defunct Cranston Street Armory in Providence. Scout is leading an effort to redevelop the historic building, but the plan has stalled amid the ongoing scandal and a lack of public funding.

Immediately after the Philadelphia trip, Scout officials wrote an email alleging former state property director David Patten acted sexist and racist during the trip. They also accused former R.I. Department of Administration director Jim Thorsen of failing to intervene.

The Ethics Commission earlier this week opened a separate investigation into the behavior of Patten and Thorsen, as Scout officials also accused the men of accepting gifts — such as vegan cheese and a pair of sneakers. They also demanded an expensive lunch from a restaurant that was closed at the time, according to Scout, at a cost of over $500.

“Rhode Island has a monumental ethics problem,” Powers said. “Rhode Island has a governor who took a free lunch from a lobbyist, top officials who demand gifts from a state vendor, and a House speaker who pushes bills to benefit his legal clients. No wonder businesses stay away from Rhode Island.”

(Powers was referencing another ethics probe, also launched earlier this week, into a GOP complaint against House Speaker Joe Shekarchi tied to legislation he supported six years ago.)

The Philadelphia trip — originally revealed by Target 12 back in April — has garnered national news coverage and become an embarrassment for the McKee administration. The trip came two months after the January lunch, where Scout officials were lobbying McKee to include upward of $55 million for the armory project.

McKee didn’t include the money in his initial budget and he didn’t propose any supplemental money, which Scout officials have indicated was discussed as a possibility.

McKee has insisted he wasn’t aware the Scout officials would be attending the lunch, despite Britt saying publicly he’d planned the meeting and discussion topics with the governor’s campaign weeks ahead of time.

After the meal was publicly revealed earlier this month, the McKee campaign said it would send a check to reimburse Britt for the lunch.

Common Cause Rhode Island executive director John Marion said the effort to repay Britt likely came too late for the governor to avoid an ethics sanction if his meal cost more than $25.

“The Code of Ethics is crystal clear that Governor McKee cannot receive a gift worth more than $25 from an interested person,” John Marion said earlier this month, adding Britt “was clearly an interested person when he paid for lunch with Governor McKee and others.”

“The law is also crystal clear that a gift is considered received by a public official unless it is immediately returned, which in this case it was not,” he added.

As part of the complaint, Powers called on the Ethics Commission to fine McKee for his actions, making a quip about the adage “there’s no such thing as a free lunch.”

“If the Ethics Commission does not fine Governor McKee, that saying will need to change to: ‘there’s no such thing as a free lunch unless you’re a Rhode Island politician,'” Powers wrote.

Eli Sherman (esherman@wpri.com) is a Target 12 investigative reporter for 12 News. Connect with him on Twitter and on Facebook.

Ted Nesi and Tim White contributed to this report.