PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island District Court Judge Melissa DuBose is being recommended to President Biden to be the state’s next federal judge.

Rhode Island U.S. Sens. Jack Reed and Sheldon Whitehouse announced their choice to fill the vacancy on Tuesday, and Biden is expected to defer to their pick.

If nominated, DuBose’s name will go to the Senate Judiciary Committee — where Whitehouse is a senior Democratic member — and the panel will vote on the choice. If she clears committee, she would then need to be confirmed by the full Senate.

DuBose joined the state bench in Rhode Island in 2019 after being nominated by then-Gov. Gina Raimondo. Prior to that, she was a prosecutor in the R.I. Attorney General’s Office. DuBose was previously a Providence public school teacher, and attended Roger Williams University School of Law while working at her full-time job.

If approved, DuBose would be the first person of color elevated to U.S. District Court in Rhode Island, as well as the first RWU Law graduate.

In a joint statement, Reed and Whitehouse called DuBose “is “exceptionally qualified to serve on the federal bench with honor, integrity, and distinction.”

“Not only does Judge DuBose possess a wealth of experience and a strong legal background, but she has demonstrated a steadfast commitment to justice and the rule of law,” the senators said. “She has proven herself to be someone who administers justice fairly and impartially, and has led efforts to make the court system work better for everyone it serves.”

The rare opening at federal court in Providence comes after U.S. District Judge William Smith announced in June that he would take senior status effective Jan. 1, 2025. Senior status means a judge can take a reduced caseload, but will continue to preside over cases and perform other judicial duties.

Smith’s early announcement has given Biden and the Democratic-controlled Senate a chance to fill the vacancy before this November’s election, when Republicans hope to take control of the chamber.

Smith was nominated by President George W. Bush in 2002 at the recommendation of then-U.S. Sen. Lincoln Chafee, a Republican at the time. He served as the chief judge at federal court in Providence for six years starting in 2013.

“We want to once again thank Judge Smith for his outstanding leadership and dedicated service,” Reed and Whitehouse said in the statement. “Judge Smith has worked hard to make the federal court more accessible to the public and improve the court’s efficiency and transparency.”

The annual salary for a federal judge was $232,600 as of last year.