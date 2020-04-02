Breaking News
Massachusetts reports 32 more COVID-19 deaths; cases near 9,000
1  of  3
Live Now
CBS News Coverage: White House Coronavirus Task Force Briefing Watch Eyewitness News at 6:30 Mass. Gov. Charlie Baker joins members of the Kraft family as the Patriots plane arrives with medical supplies
Closings & Delays
There are currently 16 active closings. Click for more details.
Coronavirus Concerns Complete Coverage on WPRI.com

CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE // RI Health Dept: Call (401) 222-8022 | MA Health Dept: Call 211 | Track Cases | CDC | Out of work? What You’re Eligible For | Q&A: Will I get a tax rebate? | Grab-Go Lunch Locations | Senior Shopping Hours | Community Focus | Photos | 12 Things to Know | WATCH DAILY / Coronavirus Update Shows on WPRI.com

Target 12 on WPRI.com

Reed: Feds moving too slowly on $600 unemployment bonus, benefits expansion

Target 12

by:

Posted: / Updated:
jack-reed-veterans-benefits-event_533884

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Democratic U.S. Sen. Jack Reed on Thursday expressed frustration with U.S. Labor Department leaders for failing to quickly let states expand unemployment benefits as authorized by the $2 trillion rescue bill that Congress passed last week.

The bill, known as the CARES Act, included multiple provisions to make jobless payments more lucrative and more widely available. Those include giving all beneficiaries an extra $600 a week through July 31 and creating a temporary Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program that would cover independent contractors, self-employed individuals and others who can’t sign up for traditional unemployment insurance.

The R.I. Department of Labor and Training, like its sister agencies in other states, has been inundated with questions about how laid-off workers can sign up for the new benefits. Nearly 12,000 people had signed up as of Thursday evening for a mailing list DLT has created to provide updates once information is available.

However, DLT spokesperson Angelika Pellegrino confirmed that federal officials still had not provided the required guidance to state labor agencies as of Thursday afternoon that would allow them to start paying out the $600 bonus and programming computer systems to sign up workers for the new temporary COVID-19 benefits program.

In a statement Thursday, Reed called on the Trump administration to work faster. “The entire goal of the CARES Act is to help those in need quickly,” he said, noting that the bill passed the Senate unanimously.

According to Reed’s office, the extra $600 a week and other CARES Act benefits should be retroactive once the federal government allows the states to move forward.

“For the good of the country, the Trump administration needs to pull it together quickly, drop the ideology worries, and get these benefits out the door and into the hands of Americans who need them,” Reed said.

A spokesperson for the U.S. Labor Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Ted Nesi (tnesi@wpri.com) is WPRI 12’s politics and business editor and a Target 12 investigative reporter. He is a weekly panelist on Newsmakers and hosts Executive Suite. Follow him on Twitter and Facebook

Coronavirus: Latest Headlines

Coronavirus: Coverage and Resources

Latest Headlines | Charts: RI Tests, Quarantines, Jobless Claims | Community Focus | Colleges & Universities | CDC Resources | RI Health Department | MA Health Department

RI Coronavirus Hotline: (401) 222-8022 | Work-Related Questions: (401) 462-2020 | Mental Health Assistance: (401) 414-5465

Stay Informed | Coronavirus Updates

Coronavirus
News & Info

App
Updates

E-News & Alerts
Updates

CDC
Resources

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
Watch 12 on 12: The Mafia Tapes - Only on WPRI.com
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Rhode Show Local Community Corner

More The Rhode Show

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

Community Events & Happenings

More Community

The Border Report Tour

More Border Report Tour
Live Cams on WPRI.com