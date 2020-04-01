Raimondo warns forecast of mid-April COVID-19 peak in RI could be too optimistic

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – Gov. Gina Raimondo is warning people not to put too much stock in recent projections by the University of Washington that show COVID-19 could peak in Rhode Island by mid-April, saying the forecast could be too optimistic.

The governor on Wednesday said preliminary state-based modeling shows the disease could hit Rhode Island much harder than epidemiologists at the University of Washington are predicting, in part because the school’s calculations assume residents are 100% compliant with Raimondo’s social distancing mandates.

“It’s possible that our numbers are going to be quite a bit worse than what the model said,” Raimondo said during an interview on WPRO radio. “I can tell you, we haven’t had 100% compliance.”

The University of Washington model shifts slightly each day based on new information. It currently projects the demand on hospital resources will peak on April 20, and the disease could kill 265 people in Rhode Island. Raimondo nonetheless urged people not to spend too much time looking at the models, saying they’re directionally correct, but not worth stressing out about.

“I can promise you that there is going to be a surge, there is going to be a spike, the numbers are going to go up, it’s several weeks away, and I hope by the time it happens our system is ready to handle the volume,” Raimondo said.

Rhode Island is currently creating its own forecast in collaboration with Brown University and in consultation with Johns Hopkins University and the University of Washington. The two out-of-state schools are being asked to validate the state’s calculations.

To date Rhode Island officials have refused to divulge many specific details from their own initial modeling. They claim limited data due to low testing numbers has made accurate forecasting a challenge, although similar circumstances in other states hasn’t stopped other leaders from releasing similar predictions.

Raimondo said she’s now hopeful the state will release information from its modeling within a week, maybe sooner. When asked about the accuracy of the University of Washington projections on COVID-19 deaths in Rhode Island, she offered an ominous warning.

“It could absolutely be more than that,” she said. “I don’t know what the number is going to be, but I’m not going to sugarcoat it. It could very definitely be something more than that.”

As of Tuesday, COVID-19 had killed eight people in Rhode Island.

Eli Sherman (esherman@wpri.com) is a Target 12 investigative reporter for WPRI 12. Follow him on Twitter and on Facebook.

