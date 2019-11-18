Raimondo under fire over DCYF claims on Newsmakers

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – Democratic Gov. Gina Raimondo is under fire for claiming that the General Assembly – rather than her administration – is responsible for underfunding the state’s child welfare agency, which is currently projecting a $22 million deficit.

The second-term governor made the comments Friday during a taping of WPRI 12’s Newsmakers, and her remarks drew the ire of lawmakers almost as soon as the video was posted online that afternoon.

Raimondo asserted that she asked the legislature last spring to provide additional funding to the R.I. Department of Children, Youth and Families after it became clear the amount she initially proposed wouldn’t cover costs. She said the allocation was never made.

“We actually asked for additional money in the legislative session, not in November but in the spring, and [the legislature] declined to do that,” said Raimondo, who left Sunday for a weeklong economic development trip to Israel.

However, documents show Raimondo’s administration only asked for a bump in DCYF funding for the 2018-19 fiscal year that was currently under way at the time. No formal request was made to give DCYF an additional bump in the 2019-20 fiscal year, which began July 1.

The final budget, adopted by the Assembly and signed by Raimondo in June, raised DCYF’s allocation for 2018-19 from $227.9 million to $249.2 million, an increase of over $21 million. But it set the agency’s 2019-20 allocation at $229.9 million, for a nearly $20 million drop year-over-year.

DCYF funding has long been a bone of contention between Raimondo and the Assembly. The agency has run a deficit every year the governor has been in office, leading lawmakers this year to adopt a controversial new budget provision — known as Article 2 — in an effort to rein in overspending agencies.

Lawmakers have pointed out repeatedly that former DCYF Director Trista Piccola was explicitly asked during budget hearings whether the department needed more money for 2019-20 than Raimondo had proposed. Piccola — who resigned from the embattled agency shortly thereafter — said no.

Sen. Louis DiPalma, D-Middletown, who serves as chairperson of the Senate Finance subcommittee on health and human services, said he watched Newsmakers multiple times over the weekend in disbelief about the governor’s comments.

“To expect we were going to reduce $20 million over one fiscal year is just impractical – not possible,” said DiPalma, who made similar points during the budget process.

Pressed for clarification, Raimondo’s aides took hours to explain the governor’s claim.

“In May, as it became clear that caseload had increased, OMB sent [a request] to the General Assembly seeking an increase in [fiscal 2018-19] funds for DCYF, which was essentially granted,” Raimondo spokesperson Josh Block told WPRI 12 in an email Friday night.

“Despite that increase in caseload, the General Assembly funded DCYF at $229.9 million for [fiscal 2019-20], $19.3 million less than the revised FY19 number of $249.2 million,” Block said — seeming to suggest the Assembly should have raised DCYF’s funding for 2019-20 without an explicit request from the administration.

On Newsmakers, Raimondo admitted that she was overly optimistic about how many families would come under the care of DCYF this year and pledged to propose a more realistic funding level when she puts forward her 2020-21 budget proposal in January.

“We should have last year, and we will this year,” she said.

Eli Sherman (esherman@wpri.com) is a Target 12 investigative reporter for WPRI 12. Follow him on Twitter and on Facebook.

Ted Nesi (tnesi@wpri.com) is WPRI 12’s politics and business editor and a Target 12 investigative reporter. He is a weekly panelist on Newsmakers and hosts Executive Suite. Follow him on Twitter and Facebook

Tim White contributed to this story.