PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The family of the man critically injured in a 2020 officer-involved moped crash reached a $11 million settlement with the city of Providence, Target 12 has learned.

In November, the settlement between Jhamal Gonsalves and the city (and other officials named as defendants) was reached, then unanimously approved the following month by the City Council’s Committee on Claims and Pending Suits.

Details of the settlement had been kept under wraps until the documents were signed by all parties to the case.

Target 12 obtained a copy of the settlement Friday afternoon, which states the payments will be made in two equal installments of $5.5 million. The first payment needs to be made by Feb. 15, while the second must be paid out in full on or before July 31, 2025.

Jude Kerrison, an attorney for the Gonsalves family, told Target 12 that the money received in the settlement would be put into a trust and that Gonsalves would receive help managing it.

“It sounds like a very big number, and it is, but he’s going to need care for a very long time,” Kerrison said.

Kerrison said that while Gonsalves is “fairly stable,” he will be disabled for the rest of his life. He said the 27-year-old had a long recovery and suffers from memory problems, has difficulty with speech and mobility, and has a seizure disorder.

“It’s unlikely he will ever work again,” he said. Gonsalves painted boats at the Newport Shipyard.

“He was highly respected in the job that he did. His employer loved him,” he added.

Mayor Brett Smiley said the city worked closely in mediation under the supervision of Rhode Island U.S. District Judge William Smith.

“It is my hope that this settlement will provide some relief for Jhamal and his family,” Smiley said.

Providence City Councilman John Goncalves, who chairs the claims committee, said the settlement brings the case to closure and resolution.

“We continue to keep Jhamal and his family in our thoughts and prayers,” Goncalves said.

The lawsuit, filed in 2021, accused a Providence police officer of pursuing Gonsalves and ordering others to “box him in” and that police “used excessive and unsafe force” to stop him, resulting in the crash.

Col. Hugh Clements, former Public Safety Commissioner Steven Paré, Officers Kyle Endres and Brad McParlin, and the city are listed as defendants in the suit.

The lawsuit also said Gonsalves lost control of his moped trying to avoid a cruiser and slammed into a wall, leaving him with a serious head injury that, at the time, had left him in a coma for several weeks.

The case was headed to trial before mediation between attorneys for Gonsalves and the city reportedly ended. Court records show a trial date had been tentatively set for March.

In early 2021, Attorney General Peter Neronha announced no charges would be filed against the officer involved in the crash.

At the time, Neronha said his office determined that the actions of Officer Kyle Endres, who was driving the cruiser involved in the crash, did not rise to the criminal standard of “recklessness,” but said it may have been civilly negligent.

Also on Friday, Smith — who mediated the settlement — dismissed the lawsuit since an agreement had been reached.

Alexandra Leslie (aleslie@wpri.com) is a Target 12 investigative reporter covering Providence and more for 12 News. Connect with her on Twitter and on Facebook.

Tim White contributed to this report