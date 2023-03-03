PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – Providence Police have suspended Officer Gerry Kue pending an investigation into an interaction with a member of the public while on duty, Target 12 has learned.

Police spokesperson Lindsay Lague confirmed Kue is suspended with pay pending the internal investigation, but declined to provide further details.

Target 12 has learned the investigation centers around an allegation of inappropriate conduct with a Providence resident who called police to report a domestic assault incident in February. Kue was one of the officers who responded to the call, according to police logs.

“When we found out about it he was immediately suspended with pay,” said Col. Oscar Perez, the police chief. “It was swift.”

The chief declined to comment on the specific allegations, citing the Law Enforcement Officers’ Bill of Rights, a state law that protects officers accused of misconduct.

“LEOBOR restrains me and constrains me from saying anything else,” Perez said.

Perez said the Attorney General’s office is assisting in the investigation.

Brian Hodge, a spokesperson for Attorney General Peter Neronha, confirmed the AG’s office is working with Providence on the investigation, but declined to say more because it is ongoing.

Officer Kue could not be reached for comment Friday. Michael Imondi, the union president of the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #3, declined to comment.