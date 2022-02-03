Providence Police nab suspects in first homicide of 2022

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – Three men have been arrested in connection with the city’s first homicide of 2022, with two more suspects at large, sources tell the Target 12 Investigators.

On Jan. 16, Biniam Tsegai, 35, of Portland, Maine, was exiting an illegal nightclub at the intersection of Elmwood Avenue and Potters Avenue when he was shot and killed. His companion, Merhawi Berhe, 28, of Cambridge, Mass., was also shot but survived.

Video surveillance obtained by Providence detectives showed the pair were approached by a group of individuals when a fight ensued and shots rang out.

On Jan. 27, police collared three men. One was an unidentified 17-year-old teenage boy from Fall River who sources said shot both men. Brendan Bindig, 26, of Fall River, and Jeffrey Sek, 25, of Attleboro were also charged as accomplices.

Two more are still wanted.

Sources said Providence police will announce the arrests and more details on Friday.

The arrests come at a time when city police have been grappling with a spike in shootings and Providence’s deadliest year in more than a decade.

Investigators believe the victims left the basement of a home that was operating as an illegal “sip-joint,” or an unlicensed club that flies under the radar to avoid regulation and oversight.

Berhe, the survivor of the shooting, had served prison time for possessing a gun that was used to kill MIT police officer Sean Collier in the wake of the Boston Marathon bombing of 2013.

According to the Massachusetts U.S. Attorney’s Office, Berhe provided a Ruger P95 9mm semiautomatic handgun with an obliterated serial number to another man who then gave it to Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, one of the Boston Marathon bombers. Investigators say Tsarnaev used the gun on April 18, 2013 to kill Collier.

Berhe was sentenced to six months in prison and placed on two years of probation after pleading guilty to a firearms charge in a plea deal with federal prosecutors.

Tsegai had his own record serving time in a federal prison for taking part in a drug trafficking ring in northern New England.

Matt Paddock contributed to this report.