PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – The second-in-command at the Providence Police Department is leaving to take a high-ranking position at the state’s traffic court.

Kevin Lanni, who was elevated to commander of the department in February, is departing to become court administrator at the R.I. Traffic Tribunal, Target 12 has learned.

Lanni declined to comment.

Lanni first joined the department in 1997, spending much of his career as a detective investigating narcotics and organized crime. He was promoted to major in 2021, running the department’s nascent Community Operations and Engagement Bureau.

Lanni was on the short list to become the new colonel after Hugh Clements left in January to serve director of the U.S. Department of Justice’s Office of Community Oriented Policing Services. Ultimately, Mayor Brett Smiley tapped Oscar Perez to run the department. Perez then appointed Lanni as his second in command.

The court administrator at the Traffic Tribunal handles the day-to-day operations of the court, which is currently run by Dennis Gerstmeyer. Lanni is expected to begin at the court within the next two months.

Gerstmeyer himself was a longtime member of the Providence police force, retiring in 2001 after 28 years as a captain. He took a job as the court’s chief of operator control and was later promoted to be its top administrator.

Gerstmeyer was paid about $167,000 in 2023, according to the state’s online transparency portal.

A court spokesperson has not yet returned a call for comment.