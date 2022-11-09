PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – After 35 years at the Providence police department, Commander Thomas Verdi is stepping down.

Verdi informed Commissioner Steven Paré and other top leadership at the department that he was putting in his paperwork to retire about two weeks ago. Paré said his last day will be Nov. 19.

Paré said Verdi, 58, did not give a reason and the department was preparing to issue a news release later this week about the development.

“He has served 35 years honorably and with dedication,” Paré said. “It’s a long time serving in public safety and in a police department. We wish him well in his retirement and we appreciate his years of service.”

As commander, Verdi served as the deputy chief – or second in command – at the police department, the largest in the state. Before becoming commander in 2016, Verdi served as the commanding officer of the uniform division.

Col. Hugh Clements – who promoted Verdi – said he salutes “Tom Verdi on a career full of great accolades.”

“He had a perpetual work ethic and love for the job and the city,” Clements said. “He no doubt will rise to other challenges and opportunities. We wish Tom and his family the very best.”

Verdi previously served on the R.I. Parole Board from 2006-2016, the first Providence police officer to do so.

In a text, Verdi provided 12 News with an email he sent his colleagues at the department on Wednesday announcing his retirement. In the email he described his time at the department as an “honor and privilege.”

“If I couldn’t be a profession athlete (and I couldn’t) there is nothing I’d rather have done,” he wrote. “Personally and professionally it has been a remarkable experience working side by side with you and those that served before you.”

He signed the letter “semper vigilans,” a motto for “always ready.”

Paré said they will begin interviewing internal candidates for his replacement soon.