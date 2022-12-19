PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – A Providence man who was convicted of kidnapping and murdering a woman he snatched from outside a Boston nightclub has been sent to a high security prison in California.

Louis Coleman, 36, is now an inmate at U.S. Penitentiary Victorville, a city in San Bernandino County California about 90 miles west of Los Angeles. The prison houses just over one thousand inmates.

Coleman – who has family in California – was found guilty in June following a month-long trial that he abducted 23-year-old Jassy Correia from a Boston nightclub in February 2019.

Correia was out celebrating her birthday with friends when Coleman tricked her into getting in his car, according to prosecutors.

Coleman then brought Correia back to his Chestnut Street apartment in Providence, where he was seen in surveillance footage carrying her limp body into the building. Correia was never seen leaving the building in the days that followed.

The charge of kidnapping death resulting comes with a mandatory life sentence.

Coleman has appealed his conviction to the 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

