PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A Providence man is facing several charges of video voyeurism after an investigation revealed hidden cameras installed in his home bathroom were recording explicit images of nannies and babysitters he employed, including a 16-year-old girl.

Rhode Island State Police charged William Alvarez, 49, of Providence, in September with four felony counts of video voyeurism.

Court documents obtained by Target 12 show state police began investigating Alvarez in August when his employer’s information technology network received a “potential data exfiltration alert.” The company told police this was due to Alvarez allegedly emailing large amounts of data from his personal email accounts to his work email account.

Court documents show his Alvarez was working as a supply chain manager with CVSHealth. A spokesperson for the company told Target 12 that Alvarez is no longer employed by CVS, but declined to offer more details.

IT personnel “found numerous MP4 video files and image files attachments,” which showed “explicit material of female individuals recorded within a bathroom from what appears to be a hidden recording device.” The image files also revealed “personally identifiable documents,” belonging to Alvarez, including an identification card and medical insurance card.

The company provided state police investigators with an external hard drive containing the explicit files and emails to undergo a forensic investigation.

An analyst found several videos with three women and a 16-year-old girl using the bathroom or exiting the shower “in various stages of undress,” according to a police affidavit.

Police say after comparing real estate images of Alvarez’s home with the images in the videos, they were able to determine the videos were recorded in his home. The videos date back to July 2021, according to investigators.

In late August, the State Police Computer Crimes Unit executed a court-authorized search warrant at Alvarez’s home, and the 49-year-old was interviewed by police.

Court records show he confirmed the email addresses in question were his, and later admitted to “secretly installing a covert camera within his residence in 2021” to record females in his first-floor bathroom.

Alvarez also told police he had reinstalled the camera as recently as two days before he was interviewed. He told police he put the camera in his basement under the bathroom floor to hide the camera, and pointed it at a location that would show females using the bathroom.

He also told police the camera was motion activated and automatically sent the videos to his iPhone, but would then also send the videos to his personal or work email accounts. Alvarez said he was “sexually aroused by the videos.”

Police say Alvarez recorded the videos from July 2021 to August 2023.

Detectives said three women and a 16-year-old told police they worked as a nanny or a babysitter for Alvarez but did not know about the hidden camera and therefore wished to press charges against Alvarez.

Alvarez was arraigned by a justice of the peace at the State Police barracks in Wickford and released on personal recognizance in September.

In an email, Alvarez’s attorney declined to provide additional details about the case, stating it was too early in the case to do so.

Alexandra Leslie (aleslie@wpri.com) is a Target 12 investigative reporter covering Providence and more for 12 News. Connect with her on X, formerly known as Twitter and on Facebook.