PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The U.S. Marshals Service has arrested a suspect in Ohio accused of murdering a man in Providence on Monday.

Mayobanex Martinez, 22, was arrested as a fugitive from justice Wednesday for a “murder out of Rhode Island,” according to the Mahoning County Sheriff’s Office in Youngstown, Ohio. He is currently in custody at the Mahoning County Justice Center.

Target 12 has learned Martinez was wanted by police for the shooting death of a 28-year-old man on Waverly Street in Providence Monday night.

Police have not yet identified the victim in the homicide, which was the city’s ninth this year.

Providence Police Maj. David Lapatin declined to comment.

Spokesperson Lindsay Lague said police will hold a media briefing later Wednesday.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.