Providence Councilman Luis Aponte pleads to embezzling, will resign

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Providence City Councilman Luis Aponte has pleaded no contest to one count of felony embezzlement and agreed to resign from the council as part of an agreement with prosecutors, according to the attorney general’s office.

Attorney General Peter Neronha said Aponte, a former council president, was also sentenced to a 4.5-year suspended sentence as part of the plea deal, meaning he will be on probation but will not serve prison time. Court records show three additional charges were dismissed as part of the deal.

The deal was first reported by The Providence Journal.

Aponte, the longtime councilman from Ward 10, was still serving as council president when he was indicted in 2017 with embezzlement after Board of Elections officials found he spent more than $13,000 in campaign funds on personal expenses.

He initially refused to resign as president, but finally stepped aside after more than a week of pressure from colleagues and members of the public. Nevertheless, last fall Aponte managed to narrowly defeat Democratic primary challenger Pedro Espinal, and Ward 10 voters went on to re-elect him with 85% of the vote over independent Russell Hryzan.

Aponte’s trial had been scheduled for September after he rejected a previous plea deal, according to the attorney general.

“Today’s felony conviction of former Councilman Luis Aponte for stealing from his campaign funds once again underscores the importance of holding public officials accountable when they break the law and erode the public’s trust in government,” Neronha said in a statement.

“Using one’s campaign fund to pay personal expenses is a form of public corruption because it may lead to improper influence over official acts, particularly by large-scale donors to whom the public official may feel particularly indebted,” he said.

Council President Sabina Matos also released a statement, writing: “As public servants, we are held to a higher standard and Councilman Aponte’s resignation is a necessary and important step forward as we continue to focus on creating greater opportunities and improving quality of life for Providence’s residents and taxpayers.”

Secretary of State Nellie Gorbea reacted on Twitter:

I am deeply disappointed to hear of Councilman Aponte's felony conviction. People expect & deserve the highest standard of conduct from their elected officials. I will work expeditiously with the City of Providence & @RI_BOE to ensure Ward 10 residents are represented properly. https://t.co/Pcsoszk96j — Nellie Gorbea (@NellieGorbea) July 29, 2019

Aponte has served on the council since 1998 and is now the second member of his own former council leadership team to go down in an embezzlement scandal.

Former council majority leader Kevin Jackson, a Democrat who served as Aponte’s No. 2, was given a prison sentence last fall for misusing campaign funds and misspending money from a taxpayer-funded youth sports program. Ward 3 voters recalled Jackson from office in 2017.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Steph Machado (smachado@wpri.com) covers Providence, politics and more for WPRI 12. Follow her on Twitter and on Facebook