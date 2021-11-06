Protesters rally outside RI school meeting amid naked ‘fat test’ scandal

NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — A group of protesters rallied outside a North Kingstown School Committee meeting on Saturday, criticizing education leaders and calling on some to resign in the wake of a growing scandal involving the former boys basketball coach.

The meeting was scheduled earlier this week after Target 12 first reported on allegations that Aaron Thomas, who coached North Kingstown boys basketball for more than two decades before quietly resigning earlier this year, directed underage student athletes over multiple decades to strip naked in his teaching office for so-called “fat tests.”

“Shame on you, shame on you, shame on you,” the group of more than 30 protesters chanted in the parking lot outside of the building where the meeting took place.

In this most bizarre open meeting I’ve ever seen the school committee came outside to open the meeting then went inside for executive session. The people here did not react well pic.twitter.com/TGZyc8zIOX — Tim White (@TimWhiteRI) November 6, 2021

In an unusual fashion, the School Committee members came outside briefly to call the meeting into public session before immediately voting to go into non-public session and quickly moving inside. The vote sparked frustration among the crowd and some individuals started pounding on the front door, which was locked.

The protesters — comprising both residents and non-residents of North Kingstown — expressed anger with how the North Kingstown School Department has handled the allegations surrounding Thomas. The high school’s former teacher and boys basketball coach was put on administrative leave earlier this year after multiple former students came forward to accuse him of inappropriately getting them to strip naked alone with him.

Once naked, the coach would instruct the teenagers to perform stretches, sit cross-legged in front of him, and allow him to use a caliper to pinch and measure their body fat, according to documents obtained by Target 12 as well as interviews with ten former students, parents and town officials who spoke on the condition of anonymity. Two others sent emails to Target 12 detailing similar experiences.

Thomas, who has not responded to requests for comment, has not been charged with any criminal offenses. The North Kingstown Police Department told Target 12 on Sept. 1 an investigation into the allegations that started in 2018 had been closed. The R.I. Attorney General has since said the investigation remains open.

After former students came forward in February, the School Committee voted to fire Thomas. But he ended up resigning ahead of the termination scheduled for late June, and nothing was ever announced about his departure until after Target 12 broke the news last Friday.

A day later, Superintendent Phil Auger sent a message to parents explaining Thomas had left, arguing they took immediate action about an allegation was raised earlier this year — even launching their own internal investigation. But Target 12 spoke with multiple people who said Auger know about Thomas’s behavior as early as in 2018. The superintendent has denied multiple interview requests from Target 12, and he was the focus of some of the protesters’ frustration on Saturday.

“Auger must go, you must go,” the protesters chanted.

This is a breaking news story and it will be updated.

Tim White (twhite@wpri.com) is the Target 12 managing editor and chief investigative reporter at 12 News, and the host of Newsmakers. Connect with him on Twitter and Facebook.