Property raided in prostitution sting owned by RI DMV administrator

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — R.I. Division of Motor Vehicles administrator Walter “Bud” Craddock, who formerly served 26 years as a Cranston police officer, owns one of six properties raided by police this week as part of a sweeping investigation into illegal prostitution operations.

Craddock through his real estate holdings company, LUC Realty Holdings LLC, owns 1732 Broad St. in Cranston, a mixed-use building located between Roger Williams Park and the Providence River.

Cranston police raided the building Thursday following a year-long investigation into at least six properties where investigators suspect illegal sex-for-money businesses have been operating, according to a police affidavit.

A spokesperson for the R.I. Department of Revenue, which oversees the DMV, referred all questions to Craddock directly. Craddock told Target 12 Friday he knew there was a business there, but didn’t know any illegal activities might be happening.

“I personally had never gotten any complaints, otherwise this would have been rectified a long time ago,” Craddock said. “If I was aware of the things that were alleged to be going on there, the lease would have been terminated.”

Cranston Police Chief Col. Michael Winquist told 12 News the Broad Street property has been the focus of a previous investigation for similar issues within the timeframe that Craddock has owned the property.

“We raided it in 2017 for the same activity, prostitution and massage without a license,” Winquist wrote in an email Friday.

The 3,200 square-foot property has been owned by LUC Realty since 2016, according to the local assessor’s office, which shows the company also owns four other Cranston properties.

Asked about the 2017 raid, Craddock said he was never notified that it had happened.

“I absolutely was not aware,” he said. “For some reason, it fell through the cracks and I was never notified. Had I been notified, there would have been some action taken.”

The state database of business licenses shows LUC Realty is listed at a Cranston home owned by Craddock and his wife, Lynne Urbani-Craddock, who serves as policy director for the R.I. House of Representatives. Urbani-Craddock earns an annual salary of $152,000 in the House, according to the state’s payroll database.

A House spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Craddock, who also makes $152,000 per year with the state, was appointed to DMV administrator in 2015. Prior to joining the DMV, Craddock served as a member of the Cranston Police Department for 26 years before retiring as chief in 2002.

A police affidavit reviewed by Target 12 shows police were investigating the six illegal massage parlors and spas for roughly a year. Police said the parlors were staffed mostly by women of Asian descent and the only patrons to of the businesses were men.

In May, an undercover officer entered the Broad Street property and was offered sexual services for money by a woman working there, according to police.

The woman told the undercover office that she worked seven days a week and her boss paid her $5 per day, “but she was allowed to keep any tips that were earned,” according to the affidavit.

Craddock told Target 12 he has contacted his lawyer to discuss options to evict the tenants, who he said have been there since he purchased the property in 2016. But he underscored that they are only facing allegations at this time. He also said they had a business license when he bought the property, which has since lapsed — but he wasn’t aware that happened.

Asked how he didn’t recognize that something illicit might be going on at the property, especially with all of his years as a trained officer, Craddock reiterated that he wasn’t aware.

“When we bought the business, they had a business license at the time,” he said. “Any time I went there I never saw any inappropriate activity and nobody ever brought it to my attention. Again, I take this seriously. Had I been aware of this earlier, I would have been equipped to take proper action.”