PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island is now dealing with what could be its second signature scandal in less than a year, this time involving a presidential candidate.

From Providence to Hopkinton, local canvassers are reporting an increased number of invalid signatures on nomination papers for Vivek Ramaswamy, as well as the No Labels Party.

In Warwick, canvassers say signatures filed by Ramaswamy’s team included dead voters.

“Any violation of this process could be a felony,” Secretary of State Gregg Amore told Target 12.

The Board of Elections reported an “unusually high” number of invalid signatures on nomination papers in about a half dozen communities Thursday.

Ramaswamy’s team told the Boston Globe the campaign used an outside vendor to collect signatures for the nomination papers in Rhode Island, and that an investigation is being conducted.

Ramaswamy is still on track to make the primary ballot, with well over the 1,000 signatures needed.

It was only last summer when Rhode Island faced another potential signature scandal in the democratic primary for Congress. Lieutenant Governor Sabina Matos’s campaign was accused of forging signatures.

On this week’s taping of Newsmakers, Attorney General Peter Neronha said the investigation into Matos’s campaign will be wrapping up soon, but no one has filed a criminal complaint in this new case.

“You’re talking about a criminal complaint with an investigative agency?” he said. “The answer to that is no, to my knowledge. Doesn’t mean there won’t be.”

Yet Common Cause Executive Director John Marion argued there is good news in this signature scandal.

“It’s being caught, it’s being reported up the chain of command to the state,” he said. “The state is then alerting all other communities to be on the lookout.”

Amore wants state lawmakers to tighten up the system further, proposing legislation to standardize the process if invalid signatures come to light.

“We want to make sure that the process does not change and so to codify that would ensure the process does not change,” Amore said.

The Rhode Island Presidential Primary is Tuesday, April 2.

