Police: RI Training School teen ‘enjoyed hustle and quick money’ of drug scheme

CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — An employee of the Rhode Island Training School is accused of accepting bribes from a woman to smuggle drugs to her son who then allegedly sold hits off vape pens to other juveniles in the facility, according to a court document.

The 18-year-old Training School resident arrested in the scheme has been locked up since 2018 for “his role in an armed home invasion,” state police said in an arrest warrant affidavit.

“He enjoyed the hustle and quick money” from selling tokes off three marijuana vaping pens stashed in the facility’s laundry room where he worked, according to the affidavit.

Juvenile Program Worker (JPW) Michael Warren, 49, allegedly conspired with the resident’s mom, Sarai Ares, 38, to bring THC cartridges to her son starting sometime earlier this year.

Ares told state police she met Warren four times at a coffee shop near the Training School where, “he requested $50 as payment each time” to deliver the drugs to her son.

The drugs were placed in shopping bags with other contraband that Warren brought into the laundry room where Ares’ son would pick it all up, the affidavit said.

Warren, whose annual salary is just over $58,000, is facing four felonies including solicitation and acceptance of a bribe and unauthorized use of evidence – third offense.

Department of Administration Public Information Officer Robert Dulski would not answer questions from Target 12 about whether Warren has been reprimanded in the past.

“While the investigation is still pending, the state does not comment on ongoing personnel matters,” Dulski said.

Ares is also charged with four felonies, including bribing a public official and allowing a prisoner to have a controlled substance.

Her son is charged with two felonies: possession of a controlled substance and possession with intent to deliver.

According to the affidavit, Ares was also recorded on surveillance video taking a THC cannister from her waistband while visiting her son and “discreetly” handing the vial to him. She told state police she brought him cannisters “on approximately six occasions,” most recently on Sept. 15.

