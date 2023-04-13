DIGHTON, Mass. (WPRI) — The man suspected of leaking highly classified documents was arrested Thursday at a home in Dighton, Massachusetts, after the FBI and other law enforcement agencies swarmed the small Bristol County town.

Federal officials have confirmed they arrested Jack Teixeira, the man suspected of leaking secret intelligence documents through multiple online websites. The documents contain confidential details about U.S. support for the Ukrainian government in its war against Russia, and the leak has caused international turmoil.

Target 12 has confirmed Teixeira, 21, was found in Dighton, Mass.. He is a member of the 102nd Intelligence Wing of the Massachusetts Air National Guard. The property where law enforcement gathered Thursday is a single-family home whose owner is listed by the local assessor’s office as Dawn Teixeira.

Neighborhood coming out to witness the spectacle in Dighton https://t.co/ACIQLk4WYK pic.twitter.com/DzqbR5UYAI — Tim White (@TimWhiteRI) April 13, 2023

Target 12 has confirmed Teixeira is a graduate of Dighton-Rehoboth Regional High School.

Aerial footage of the home Thursday shows several law enforcement agents wearing tactical gear taking into custody a young man without incident. The man, wearing a green T-shirt and red shorts, walked backward with his hands up toward the agents until he was detained, handcuffed and sat down onto the back of a military truck.

The home is in the North Dighton section of Dighton, a Massachusetts town of about 8,100 people alongside the western bank of the Taunton River. It’s about 18 miles east of Providence.

The Associated Press reported Thursday afternoon the FBI was seeking to question Teixeira in connection with the disclosure of the classified documents.

The disclosures of the documents represented a “very serious risk to national security,” a Pentagon spokesperson said earlier this week. The information — some of which was reportedly altered — was published on multiple websites, including the popular online videogame platform, Discord.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

Steph Machado and Jacqui Gomersall contributed to this report. Material from The Associated Press was used in this report.