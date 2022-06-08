PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island Department of Health employee arrested and charged with possessing child pornography earlier this week reportedly uploaded 40 graphic images of young girls to an email server, 12 News has learned.

Jeffrey Hill, 46, of South Kingstown, was arrested Tuesday and charged with one count of possession of child pornography and one count of possession of child erotica.

The investigation into Hill began back in March, according to a police report obtained by 12 News, when security personnel at Oath Holdings, the company that owns Yahoo, contacted the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) about an email account that had uploaded a number of suspicious files.

Oath Holdings was able to trace the account back to a Wakefield address, at which point NCMEC contacted Rhode Island State Police for assistance.

Hill, according to the report, had uploaded more than three dozen graphic images to his Yahoo account and then sent them back to himself via email. Detectives determined that “all 40 files were consistent with the definition of child pornography and child erotica.”

Investigators were able to track Hill down through personal and work emails sent to his Yahoo account, the report states, including an online order confirmation.

Immediately following Hill’s arrest, detectives seized his cell phone and two external hard drives from his residence.

12 News has learned Hill is a Health Department employee that runs a program focused on child harm prevention. Hill was previously listed as the program’s primary contact on the Health Department’s website, however, his name has since been removed from the page.

Hill has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation. He was arraigned Tuesday and released on $5,000 surety bail pending his next court date.