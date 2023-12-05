EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Police in East Providence have released officer body-worn camera video from Friday’s police chase that resulted in a multi-car crash.

Joshua Pavao, 43, formerly of Coventry and Kissimmee, Florida, was arrested Friday afternoon shortly after allegedly shooting into a parked car on Estrell Drive in Riverside, then fleeing police.

The video — released Tuesday after a public records request by 12 News — shows the moment Pavao was arrested as well as the police chase from the perspective of officers behind the wheel (the video above shows several moments from the released material).

Pavao was charged with 116 counts including multiple weapons charges, after police said numerous loaded long-gun magazines and hundreds of rounds of long-gun ammunition were scattered around the scene as a result of the crash. Responding officers also found three duffel bags filled with thousands of more rounds of ammunition in his car.

The video released does not show the moment when a police cruiser crashed into a home on Dover Ave., nor the moment when three cars collided at Pawtucket and Taunton Avenues.

Pavao was granted $100,000 bail with surety, which means he has to pay $10,000 to get released. He also has to adhere to a number of conditions which include surrendering his passport, as well as any firearms and ammunition, before leaving Rhode Island.

As of Tuesday afternoon Pavao was still at Adult Correctional Institution in Cranston.

The bail sparked outrage from the mayor of East Providence, Bob DaSilva, who called Pavao a danger to the community.

This is a developing story. Check back later for more details.

Tim White (twhite@wpri.com) is Target 12 managing editor and chief investigative reporter and host of Newsmakers for 12 News. Connect with him on Twitter and Facebook.