CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Police found a 9-millimeter handgun, a bullet casing, and a 13-round magazine inside the Cranston home of a suspect accused of accidentally shooting his 4-year-old son last week.

Court documents obtained by Target 12 show police also seized three phones, a projectile from a couch, a cut portion of the couch, and bloody clothing that the suspect, Michael Jones, was wearing on Oct. 31. Police searched both the first and second floors of the multi-family home.

Cranston police say on Halloween morning, Jones accidentally fired a handgun in his second-floor apartment through a wall. Police believe the projectile hit his child, who was in the adjacent living room.

Michael Jones

When police responded to the Queen Street residence, they said Jones was cradling his son’s head and gave “conflicting statements to police” as to how the boy was injured.

According to police, the boy was listed in critical condition after the incident. Authorities are not disclosing his current condition.

At the time of the shooting, Jones was on probation for a felony assault case in 2022. A judge ordered the 33-year-old held without bail; he did not enter a plea for the felony charges when he was arraigned last Wednesday.

Jones is scheduled to appear before a judge again on Thursday.

