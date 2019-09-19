Police raid motorcycle club in Fall River days after fatal shooting

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) – Police conducted a search of the Sidewinders Motorcycle clubhouse in Fall River Thursday, nearly a week after a biker brawl ended in a fatal shooting in the city.

Fall River police vehicles, including a large van, as well as unmarked Massachusetts State Police cruisers, could be seen behind an industrial building on Kilburn Street.

Multiple businesses are in the building, and an employee who asked not to be identified confirmed the Sidewinders have space there.

“They have been great tenants,” the employee said. “Never a problem.”

He said he did not know what the police operation was about.

Investigators also raided a building with ties to the Outlaws Motorcycle Club on Thursday.

The police action comes days after a fight among biker gang members outside JC’s Café on Bedford street resulted in the fatal shooting of Eric Voshelle, 39, of Oak Bluffs.

Joseph Noe, 25, was arrested and charged with murder, unlawful discharge of a firearm within 500 feet of a building and two counts of assault and battery by means of a firearm.

Two other gunshot victims – a 37-year-old Fall River man and a 23-year-old Bridgewater man – were treated at area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

Greg Miliote, a spokesperson for the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office, declined to provide specifics on the raid but said “the investigation into the homicide is active and ongoing.”

Sources tell Target 12 Voshelle has a connection to the Sidewinders, while the shooter is believed to be aligned with the Outlaws.

As Target 12 has previously reported, law enforcement in the region has been concerned with the growing tensions between rival gangs, including the Outlaws and the Hells Angels. The Sidewinders are an affiliate club of the Hells Angels.

