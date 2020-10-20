Target 12 on WPRI.com

Police radio calls reveal chaos leading up to Providence moped crash

Target 12

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – Police and fire radio transmissions in the moments leading up to a moped crash Sunday evening reveal tense moments as officers wait for a rescue to arrive on scene.

The radio calls also shed light on what police were dealing with that afternoon, when they were called to India Point Park to disperse what was described as “hundreds” of ATVs, dirt bikes and mopeds.

At one point a Providence patrolman says he is going to “break it off” with a moped he was following because the rider was “not stopping” and “going to hurt himself.”

In the video above, Target 12 reviewed hours of radio calls, which show firefighters were on the scene of the accident three minutes after the initial call, and a rescue was there in just over six minutes. 

A police officer can be heard asking for the rescue to “step it up,” because the rider was suffering from serious injuries.

