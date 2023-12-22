CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — The Charlestown man accused of causing a crash that killed a 17-year-old East Greenwich girl in 2022 is facing new charges from prison, Target 12 has learned.

R.I. State Police announced members of the ACI Investigations Unit charged Aramis Segura, 32, with conveyance of unauthorized articles to and from an institution on Wednesday.

Court records obtained by Target 12 show Segura on Nov. 17 was caught trying to smuggle synthetic cannabinoids into the Adult Correctional Facility.

Segura was arraigned on Wednesday and did not enter a plea to the felony charge. He was ordered held as a R.I. Superior Court violator and remanded to the Intake Service Center at the ACI.

Meanwhile, Segura is still awaiting trial for the deadly 2022 crash. He’s facing charges of leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death and driving to endanger resulting in death, both felonies.

Police allege Segura was driving on Interstate 95 during the early morning hours of New Year’s Day when his vehicle hit Olivia Passaretti’s car from behind, pushing it off the road and down an embankment. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police allege Segura was responsible for causing the crash, while Alicia Peckham helped him evade police after he fled the scene.

Peckham, 25, was charged with duty to stop an accident resulting in death, harboring a criminal, and obstructing an officer in the execution of duty. She is also still awaiting trial.