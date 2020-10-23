Police investigating alleged rape in Rhode Island College dorm

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) ─ Providence Police are investigating an alleged rape in a Rhode Island College (RIC) dormitory involving two students who live on campus.

The victim went to campus police Thursday to report the alleged sexual assault that she said occurred last Friday, according to a message sent to the campus community by RIC Police Chief James Mendonca.

Providence Police Maj. David Lapatin said his department has just started investigating the case.

Neither Mendonca’s campus-wide message nor a college spokesperson said whether the second student involved in the case is the suspect.

Mendonca did say in his message that RIC, “is providing supportive services to the complainant.”

“Campus police have also determined that there is no active or ongoing threat to anyone else within the campus community at this time,” Mendonca said in his message.

Approximately 8,000 students are enrolled at RIC and there are around 1,200 dorm rooms on the campus. The COVID-19 pandemic has significantly cut the total living in the dorms.

Send tips to Target 12 Investigator Walt Buteau at wbuteau@wpri.com and

follow him on Twitter @wbuteau.