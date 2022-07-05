PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A video is circulating of an arrest over the holiday weekend that shows two high-ranking Providence police officers taking down a suspect before one of them slams the man’s head into pavement.

The start of the brief video — which has been reviewed and independently verified by Target 12 — shows Captain Steve Gencarella and Lt. Matthew Jennette wrestling Providence resident Armando Rivas, 21, to the ground, then handcuffing him.

Gencarella is then seen holding Rivas down with his knee as Jennette makes a call on his police radio. Soon after, Gencarella grabs Rivas by the hair and hits the suspect’s head on the roadway. One of the officers is then heard yelling “stop moving,” as Gencarella continues to hold Rivas’s head against the ground.

On Tuesday, Providence police leaders and R.I. Attorney General Peter Neronha’s office said they are investigating the incident, though the two officers have not been placed on leave.

“They were using force and it’s disturbing of what I have seen thus far,” Providence Police Commissioner Steven Paré told Target 12 on Tuesday. “There is a lot more we need to do on what led up to it, and perhaps witnesses can fill in some. But the 30-second clip I have seen is concerning and that is why we initiated a review along with the attorney general’s office so we can review it and look at policy.”

“Certainly, the AG will look at any potential violation of law,” he added.

Neronha spokesperson Blake Collins confirmed the department had reached out about the arrest and its circumstances on Tuesday.

“Pursuant to the Attorney General’s Use of Force Protocol, we have begun a review of the matter,” Collins said.

Rivas was charged with five criminal offenses, including two counts of simple assault and or battery, resisting legal or illegal arrest, obstructing officer in execution of duty and disorderly conduct. He pleaded nolo to three of the four counts, as the disorderly charge was dismissed and he received a year of probation, according to Pare.

Providence police initially refused to make public a copy of the arrest report. When Target 12 went to the department to obtain a copy just after 3 p.m., a police official said the report had been put “under lock” and she had been directed not to give it out to anybody.

Police spokesperson Lindsay Lague said the department wouldn’t share the report pending the investigation, adding that the narrative will not be changed. “We are not altering the report,” she said.

After appealing the decision to Paré, Target 12 was told the department would release the report after all.

The altercation was captured on what appears to be a cellphone video. Gencarella and Jennette were not wearing body-worn cameras, which drew criticism from Paré.

“Anyone in uniform should have a body-worn camera on and engaged,” Paré said. He said Gencarella hadn’t been issued a camera yet, but he wasn’t sure why Jennette wasn’t wearing his.

“It just came to light,” Paré said. “We’re on it, we will do a thorough review. Whatever the facts are, we’ll deal with that.”

A spokesperson for Mayor Jorge Elorza has not yet responded to a request for comment.

