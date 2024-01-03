PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Providence police responded to three reports of aggravated assault on health care workers last week: two at Rhode Island Hospital and one at Hasbro Children’s.

On Dec. 29, police responded to Hasbro after a reported assault on a behavior specialist assistant. Police said a patient wasn’t listening to staff when asked to change into a hospital gown, and it resulted in the patient allegedly assaulting the staff member.

A few days earlier, on Christmas Day, a nurse at Rhode Island Hospital was assaulted by a patient who was being moved to another room by security, according to police.

Just days before that, officers responded to the same hospital after an emergency department technician was pepper-sprayed by a visitor. Police said 31-year-old Ashley Tallo was upset the hospital wouldn’t bring a wheelchair to help her husband get into the building from a parking garage. She then allegedly sprayed the victim before leaving the scene.

Tallo was detained after police found her at The Miriam Hospital. She faces a felony charge of assault on health care providers/emergency services medical personnel.

Meanwhile, a September attack on Rhode Island Hospital nurse Scott Amaral still weighs heavily on the minds of hospital staff.

According to police, 37-year-old George Bower became enraged over being told he couldn’t use a hospital phone and “violently assaulted” Amaral, leaving him with serious injuries. Amaral was hospitalized for weeks but later released.

Bower also faces assault charges out of North Providence. He has a pretrial conference scheduled for Thursday in that case.

A campaign called #ScottStrong was created as a result of the attack. It asks the public to sign a pledge to help keep health care environments safe and advocate for protecting workers.

Dr. Dean Roye, interim president of Rhode Island and Hasbro Children’s hospitals, said the campaign encourages people to be respectful toward health care workers, patients and visitors.

“I do think the word is getting out, and I’m hoping that it will continue to make an impact because we definitely can’t afford to lose any more health care workers, either due to injury or otherwise,” Roye told Target 12.

Data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics shows health care workers have the highest rate of workplace violence injuries. In fact, they are five times more likely to be injured than other workers.

“I do think that we’re seeing more behavioral health issues and more certainly more violence against health care workers,” Roye said. “I think it is completely variable, depending on what’s going on, what the stressors are that people are dealing with, what else is going on in the system in terms of capacity, challenges, and so forth.”

In a statement sent to Target 12, United Nurses and Allied Professionals (UNAP) President Lynn Blais, R.N. said that UNAP has worked for years to push legislation and hospital policies that keep nurses safe, including the 2021 Workplace Violence Act, but there’s still work to be done.

“There must be significantly stronger enforcement of our laws and recognition that there will be harsh penalties for those who commit acts of violence against nurses and other health care workers,” Blais explained.

Blais added that in many instances, hospitals treat patients suffering from mental illness because there aren’t enough beds in psychiatric facilities.

“In the absence of more beds, a stronger security presence is needed in areas where these patients are treated,” she said.

Roye said more resources and staff are needed, and that it will take a multi-pronged approach to address the issue.

“Security is a Band-Aid,” Roye said. “What we really need to do is to get the patients the care that they need and decrease the incidence of behavioral health, particularly unmanaged behavioral health, in the community. That’s really what we need.”

Alexandra Leslie (aleslie@wpri.com) is a Target 12 investigative reporter covering Providence and more for 12 News. Connect with her on Twitter and on Facebook.