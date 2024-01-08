PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — Salaries for Pawtucket’s mayor and city council members could nearly double if proposals for compensation increases move forward.

On Wednesday night, the Pawtucket City Council will be presented with an ordinance that would raise the council president’s salary from $8,000 to $15,000 and the salaries for the council’s eight regular members from $7,000 to $13,000. Those changes would take effect in 2025.

A second ordinance calls for raising the mayor’s salary from $80,000 to $150,000. That increase would take effect immediately.

Pay for elected leaders has not been updated or reviewed in more than two decades, according to a Jan. 3 letter sent to the City Council by city financial director Mark Stankiewicz.

“Had compensation for the Council and Mayor grown by 3.0% per year, City Council compensation would be around $14,000 for a member and $16,000 for a President, while the mayor’s salary would be over $160,000,” Stankiewicz wrote.

“City Council members are compensated similarly to the City Sargent and Sealer of Weights and Measures and make less than half of the judges’ annual salary, all positions that you appoint,” he added. “This is not something that should continue.”

According to Stankiewicz, the mayor is paid “not only below all department heads, but also a number of deputy directors.”

Each ordinance will automatically be referred to the Council Finance Committee for review, which will ultimately make its way back to the full council to be voted on.

Mayor Don Grebien was first elected into office in 2010 and was previously a city councilor for 11 years in Pawtucket.

Target 12 has reached out to the city for a list of city employee salaries in 2023, but has not yet heard back.

Anyone wishing to make a comment in person must sign in at City Hall or via Zoom by 6:35 p.m.

Written testimony for public input can be emailed to cityclerk@pawtucketri.com until 4:00 p.m. on the day of the meeting, which begins at 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday.