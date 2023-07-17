PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A group of families and advocates has filed a class-action lawsuit against the state-controlled Providence school district, alleging hundreds of young children with developmental disabilities aren’t receiving federally mandated education.

Attorneys with the ACLU of Rhode Island and Rhode Island Center for Justice on behalf of the group filed the lawsuit Monday in Rhode Island U.S. District Court.

The lawsuit stems from an emerging crisis in early childhood education, which the group alleged is leaving hundreds of 3-to-5-year-old students without education that’s required under the federal Individuals with Disabilities Education Act.

The issue was first revealed in March as part of a Target 12 investigation, which is cited in the federal lawsuit.

“We unequivocally stand with parents/caregivers in their pursuit, by any means necessary, of the services their children need and are entitled to under federal law,” said Ramona Santos Torres, executive director of Parents Leading for Educational Equity, an advocacy group that’s represented in the lawsuit.

“We are facing an unprecedented crisis around special education for our youngest learners and we must act with urgency to do right by students and their families,” Santos Torres added.

Spokespeople for the city and state did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The group alleged that city and state officials have failed to provide services in a timely manner and there hasn’t been a seamless transition from Early Intervention, which is a federal program for newborn to 3-year-old children with developmental disabilities.

The lawsuit also alleged the education agencies “have been well aware that Providence has not been providing mandated federal special education services at least since March 2022, but they have not taken the steps necessary to come into compliance with federal law.”

As cited in the lawsuit, Education Commissioner Angélica Infante-Green told Target 12 in March the state-controlled Providence school district has struggled to meet demand that grew during the pandemic. The need for services came at the same time the district has had trouble finding enough qualified teachers.

“It’s a bad situation,” Infante-Green said at the time, acknowledging the district was “having trouble meeting the law.”

Infante-Green is named as one of the defendants in the lawsuit, along with the city school district, school board and state education department.

The Target 12 investigation highlighted a young Providence boy who was nonverbal and hadn’t received any education for months, despite having gotten an assessment that determined he needed the services.

The lawsuit claimed other students have already experienced similar situations, and hundreds more are poised the face the same issue in the coming months and years.

“It is critical that children with disabilities be identified in their preschool years or earlier so that they receive special education and related services that can ensure that they will have educational opportunities in elementary and secondary school consistent with their needs and abilities,” the attorneys argued in the lawsuit.

“Defendants’ actions have harmed and continue to harm hundreds of current and future preschool students in Providence by adversely affecting their educational opportunities, learning, and well-being,” they added.

Eli Sherman (esherman@wpri.com) is a Target 12 investigative reporter for 12 News. Connect with him on Twitter and on Facebook.