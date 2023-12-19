PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – Providence and East Providence so far have collectively shelled out more than $73,000 in police overtime alone following the abrupt closure of the Washington Bridge last week.

The overtime tab for East Providence police is $39,808 and $33,625 in Providence.

Mayor Brett Smiley said Tuesday that the city’s Department of Public Works has also seen a spike in overtime, as workers had to reprogram stop lights and alter traffic patterns. But the Police Department’s operating budget has been most affected.

“It’s not just the financial costs, it’s also the human costs,” Smiley said. “We take volunteers for traffic details and then if we don’t get enough volunteers, we order guys and women to stay after. They were expecting to go home to their family and kids, instead, they were standing out in the cold directing traffic.”

Over the border in East Providence, Mayor Bob DaSilva said they added two fully staffed rescue trucks to run all hours of the day to ensure they can respond to medical calls quickly. So far, it has cost the city $30,010 in firefighter overtime to staff the extra rescues.

“I think we’re ending that this week sometime,” DaSilva said. “But we’ve had to have extra police officers directing traffic, we’ve had our DPW people stay late so we’ve had some impacts.”

The additional shifts and police details come amid disruptions caused by the abrupt closure of the westbound side of the Washington Bridge – which carries I-195 – after transportation officials said an engineer discovered a “concerning issue.”

On Monday, the McKee administration announced they were hiring an outside contractor to conduct an independent review of what happened leading up to the closure, and to oversee its repairs.

Both Providence and East Providence have said they will seek reimbursement for the overtime. DaSilva said they are already billing police overtime to the state.

“From day one we were told we could bill that to the project at the Washington bridge,” DaSilva said. “The overtime that is not being handled is the extra rescue services, the DPW, so we’ll be looking to the governor and seeing what resources are being made available to the municipalities there were impacted the most.”

Smiley said the McKee administration has pledged to cut the city a check.

“We’ve been told by the governor explicitly we will get reimbursed,” Smiley said. “I believe its federal funds, but it doesn’t really matter to the city of Providence what the source of those funds are.”