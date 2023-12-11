PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Providence has a list of thousands of complaints regarding the state of city sidewalks, some of which may not have been addressed in years, according to records obtained by Target 12.

A city sidewalk repair database shows the oldest complaint recorded dates all the way back to 1996. The data — which goes through Oct. 18 of this year — shows more than 7,500 repair requests were recorded in total.

“I was aware that it was in that range of requests, and certainly aware that they go way back,” Mayor Brett Smiley told Target 12 in an interview earlier this month.

“Folks might recall I worked for the city years ago, and I remember being the chief operating officer in 2015 with thousands of sidewalk requests,” he said. “We simply have not kept pace.”

Target 12’s review also shows the city repairs database is not entirely accurate.

While the data suggests nothing has been done with the 20 requests submitted in the first 10 months of this year, a disclaimer on the database states some of the request locations may have been repaired but not updated in the log.

For example, the 1996 request to repair concrete on a stretch of Kimball Street is listed as “not repaired,” so it’s unclear if it has been addressed in some way in the 27 years since a constituent complained.

The database’s disclaimer also warns that not every request necessarily makes it to the database, meaning there may be even more.

City officials are quick to point out that sidewalk repairs are happening across Providence. Josh Estrella, a spokesperson for the mayor, said there have been approximately 573 sidewalk repairs throughout the city this year.

According to a breakdown provided by Estrella:

145 are associated with Capital Improvement Plan Road Paving projects

are associated with Capital Improvement Plan Road Paving projects 28 are associated with Neighborhood Infrastructure Fund projects

are associated with Neighborhood Infrastructure Fund projects 400 are associated with the highway department (210 received through 311 calls, 190 called in by constituents)

Anyone can report a problematic sidewalk by filing a complaint through the city services app 311.

To see how the process worked, Target 12 submitted a repair request back in August for an unsafe portion of the sidewalk on Westminster Street. The sidewalk was cracked in multiple areas, leading to large gaps, and a pipe protruded from one piece of concrete.

A month later, the city’s response noted that a repair had been made, so the sidewalk was no longer a hazard but would be added to the city’s database for comprehensive repairs in the future.

Target 12 returned to the sidewalk to find that the city patched part of the sidewalk but left another crumbling piece of the sidewalk, including the pipe, untouched.

The mayor says he knows safe sidewalks are a top concern for residents.

“When the spring starts and construction season [starts] here in Providence you’re going to see a lot of sidewalk work in every part of the city,” Smiley said.

Providence’s community satisfaction survey revealed 71% of residents and 69% of business owners were not satisfied with the condition of city sidewalks and roads.

Alex Howard is part of that large majority wanting better sidewalks in Providence.

“A lot of the sidewalks in the city are not terribly well taken care of,” Howard said while walking his dog down Westminster Street earlier this month.

“I’m able to walk out into the street, but someone in a wheelchair or walker isn’t able to make that same choice,” Howard said.

Smiley prioritized sidewalk repairs in his FY2024 Capital Improvement Plan, asking the Providence City Council to approve $26 million worth of sidewalk work over five years.

City councilors will take up the proposed plan in a special meeting this week. Two separate votes approving the plan are needed.

Other sources of funding have already been secured.

The city has set aside $3.8 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds and also says Providence stands to gain $1.15 million from the R.I. Department of Transportation’s Municipal Road & Bridge Fund Program.

The mayor, a first-term Democrat, acknowledges repairs will take time.

“We’ve got years of work ahead,” Smiley said.

Personal injury claims due to unsafe sidewalks also eat up city money.

Smiley’s office told Target 12 there have been 26 claims in 2023 — all of which are currently being litigated — after residents or visitors reported they’d been injured by unsafe sidewalks.

Under Rhode Island state law, someone can ask for up to $100,000 for personal injury claims up to three years after an incident.

“One, somebody got injured, which isn’t OK,” Smiley said. “And two, it costs the city a lot of money, and that doesn’t actually fix the sidewalk; that’s just the payment for the damages or injury that was incurred.”

“So, the faster we can get to work, the more money we’ll save the city and the more safe and livable and pleasant of a place this will be, and that’s why we are putting so much resources behind it,” he continued.