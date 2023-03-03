PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — Pawtucket Mayor Don Grebien said he wants the Rhode Island General Assembly to reform the state law that regulates how police officers are disciplined.

Grebien’s calls to overhaul the Law Enforcement Officer Bill of Rights comes as he seeks the termination of Pawtucket Patrolman Dan Dolan, who was cleared of criminal wrongdoing by a jury in January. Dolan shot and wounded a teenage driver outside a West Greenwich pizza shop in June 2021.

In the video above, Grebien explains why he thinks LEOBOR sets too high a hurdle to discipline officers.