Target 12 on WPRI.com

Nursing shortage at RI hospitals among ‘most severe’ in country

Target 12

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — While the increasing hospitalizations related to COVID-19 are still below this time last year, the problem is exacerbated because a nursing shortage means less capacity to handle patients.

In the video above, Dr. Mitchel Levy, director of critical care at Lifespan, and Dr. Stephen Traub, emergency medicine physician at Lifespan, break down the staffing issues at the hospitals and the impact on care, as well as wait times.

“We are down 31% in nursing staff, critical care is short,” Levy said on a taping of WPRI 12’s Newsmakers. “That is one of the most severe in the country.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Watch 12 on 12: The Mafia Tapes - Only on WPRI.com
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Dan Yorke State of Mind

DYSOM 12/3/2021: Rep. Brandon Potter, (D) District 16

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams
Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

Community Events & Happenings

More Community