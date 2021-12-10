Nursing shortage at RI hospitals among ‘most severe’ in country

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — While the increasing hospitalizations related to COVID-19 are still below this time last year, the problem is exacerbated because a nursing shortage means less capacity to handle patients.

In the video above, Dr. Mitchel Levy, director of critical care at Lifespan, and Dr. Stephen Traub, emergency medicine physician at Lifespan, break down the staffing issues at the hospitals and the impact on care, as well as wait times.

“We are down 31% in nursing staff, critical care is short,” Levy said on a taping of WPRI 12’s Newsmakers. “That is one of the most severe in the country.”