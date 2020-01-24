North Providence detective arrested on domestic violence charges

NORTH PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) ─ R.I. State Police have arrested a North Providence police detective on a pair of domestic violence charges.

Detective Luis Rivera, 39, of North Providence was charged with domestic disturbance and domestic simple assault Monday, according to State Police Lt. Col. Kevin Barry.

Both charges are misdemeanors.

Barry said the alleged victim did not seek medical attention after filing her complaint with troopers at the Lincoln Barracks around noon.

Rivera was released on $2,000 personal recognizance and a no-contact order with the alleged victim was put in place.

Rivera, a 13-year veteran with North Providence police, is scheduled to be arraigned next week in Kent County District Court.

Rivera took “personal leave” after the arrest according to North Providence Police Chief Col. Arthur Martins who said he could not comment on the details of the case.

