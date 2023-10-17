NORTH PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The first thing you notice when you walk into Robin Hollow in North Providence is the smell of mold.

Steven Morris, who has been living at the apartment complex for six years, said the odor is just one of several problems that have plagued him since his basement-level apartment flooded this summer.

“The water came through up to the stairs and into the apartments,” Morris told Target 12.

He said the water ruined the carpets in his apartment, as well as damaging his car, phone and clothes. He estimates it will cost him thousands to replace his belongings.

Morris said maintenance came earlier this month to rip out the carpets, leaving the concrete floor of his apartment exposed. Despite reaching out to property management several times since then, he hasn’t received any answers — or any new carpeting.

“We just put the mattresses down so we could at least have somewhere to lay our heads,” he said.

Robin Hollow is maintained by Vista Management, the same company that manages Canterbury Village, which was condemned on Monday.

The town of North Providence told dozens of residents they had roughly 24 hours to move out of Canterbury Village, calling the conditions unlivable. Mayor Charles Lombardi said the town is providing accommodations for residents who need assistance.

According to court documents obtained by Target 12, Vista Management has faced multiple accusations from tenants, with two civil cases against the company and its owner, Laurence Levey.

Morris is one of the plaintiffs in a property dispute filed back in January, when he said he was locked out of his apartment by Vista Management. Another plaintiff filed a case in September demanding his security deposit back from the property management company.

But with Morris still waiting for repairs to his flood-damaged apartment, he’s now considering a second lawsuit against Vista Management.

Levey told Target 12 he could not comment on the evictions or the lawsuits, per the advice of his attorney.

Target 12 also spoke with a property manager on the phone, who said she could not comment. When asked about Tuesday’s evictions, she blamed the town of North Providence.

Morris worries that because his apartment is such a mess, the town could evict him as well.

“It’s emotional. This is home,” Morris said. “I’ve been here six years and never run into anything such as this so if I have to leave I’m forced to leave. But where would I go? I haven’t even thought that far.”

