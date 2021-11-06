North Kingstown school officials reopen investigation into naked ‘fat tests’ after 6-hour meeting

NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — North Kingstown school officials on Saturday defended their actions amid a growing scandal surrounding their former boys basketball coach, pushing back at suggestions that school administrators mishandled the matter but promising a further review.

The North Kingstown School Committee met behind closed doors for about six hours at an unusual meeting to discuss decisions involving the former coach, Aaron Thomas. He is accused of instructing student-athletes to strip naked for so-called “fat tests” while they were alone with him in his office.

Around 3 p.m., members of the committee emerged from the school department’s locked central administration building alongside Superintendent Phil Auger. They distributed a two-page written statement but refused to answer follow-up questions from reporters waiting outside.

“I don’t have a statement right now,” Auger told Target 12. “We sent statements to the community.” Pressed repeatedly to stop and take questions, Auger pushed through the reporters and closed the door to his car before driving away.

VIDEO: Following a marathon six-hour closed-door meeting with the North Kingstown School Committee, Superintendent Phil Auger declined to answer questions. The meeting was convened over allegations of naked "fat-tests" by the former boys basketball coach. w/ @JohnnyVillella pic.twitter.com/WBj4oqli5G — Tim White (@TimWhiteRI) November 6, 2021

Protestors were gathered outside the meeting, and some North Kingstown residents on hand expressed outrage over the revelations. “This seems like a big old coverup to me,” said one, Gary Lanowy. “For this to go and get brushed under the carpet — somebody has to be held accountable.”

As Target 12 revealed starting on Oct. 29, multiple former North Kingstown High School student-athletes said for years Thomas would meet with some students alone in his office. He would then ask if they were “shy or not shy,” and if they replied “not shy,” instruct them to strip naked so he could conduct a body-fast test.

Documents reviewed by Target 12 show Thomas had been doing the tests in his office, alone with the students, without parental consent. Several said they were uncomfortable with it.

“After I grew up, I started asking some real questions about what happened,” said one former basketball player. “Did I need to be naked?”

Thomas has not responded to repeated requests for comment.

A former student brought concerns about Thomas to Auger in 2018, but it was not until February 2021 that the School Committee voted to terminate the coach, once additional students came forward to complain about his behavior. Thomas quietly resigned in June before his termination took effect, and by September had landed a job at a parochial school in South Kingstown.

In their written statement Saturday, School Committee members said they commissioned an independent investigation of Thomas last February and are currently “unaware of any information that indicates that any member of the administration acted inappropriately with regards to the investigation.” However, they said they voted to reopen the investigation Saturday to determine whether action should have been taken against Thomas before this year.

The School Committee gave no indication that Auger and other senior school officials are in danger of losing their jobs. The investigation continues to be conducted by attorney Michael Oliverio. Thomas has not cooperated with the investigation, according to the committee.

School Committee members acknowledged that the former student approached Auger in 2018 to express concern about Thomas and the fat tests, as Target 12 first reported on Thursday. But they alleged that the former student did not explicitly tell Auger he was naked with Thomas.

“Aside from feeling uncomfortable, the individual did not allege that any inappropriate contact occurred at the time,” school officials said in their statement Saturday.

The former student has told Target 12 he did tell Auger he was naked for the test, and said he told Auger he knew of several other former students who went through the same test completely naked. A second person interviewed by Target 12 said the same former student told him about his conversation with Auger — including the disclosure that he was nude — around the time it happened.

Aaron Thomas

Following that former student’s allegation in 2018 Thomas had a meeting with Auger as well as the high school’s principal and athletic director. At that meeting, Thomas “was instructed that any testing of athletes be done in the locker rooms, with at least two adults present,” according to Saturday’s statement from the School Committee.

The statement did not address whether Auger or any other school official interviewed additional former students following the 2018 allegation. It also does not say what steps were taken in 2019 or 2020 to ensure Thomas’s compliance with the locker-room directive. (Thomas led the basketball team to a first-ever state championship in 2019.)

The R.I. Department of Children, Youth and Families has said the child-welfare agency received no reports about allegations against Thomas until this year.

The School Committee said their February vote to terminate Thomas occurred after a second former student came to forward to allege that in 2006 Thomas had conducted a naked “fat test” on him while they were alone together in Thomas’s office, and he also alleged “that Mr. Thomas touched him inappropriately in at least one of those sessions.”

The statement said North Kingstown police investigated but told school officials on Sept. 1 that there was no basis for criminal charges.

Attorney General Peter Neronha’s office has since confirmed the criminal investigation into Thomas remains ongoing.

The School Committee’s statement also escalated the war of words between officials in North Kingstown and their counterparts at Monsignor Clarke School, the Catholic middle school in South Kingstown which hired Thomas at the start of this school year. (The school fired Thomas on Friday.)

“The Monsignor Clarke School contacted the administration on their first day of school, Sept. 1, 2021, requesting a recommendation for Aaron Thomas,” the School Committee said. “No recommendation was provided by any administrator at the North Kingstown School Department.”

That assertion led to an immediate rebuke from Michael Kieloch, spokesperson for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Providence, which oversees Monsignor Clarke School.

Kieloch tweeted: “What the NK school committee blatantly omits: NKHS Principal Morse actually talked on the phone *about Thomas* when Msgr Clarke School contacted them. That was their opportunity to say literally *anything* to warn his next school and instead she withheld ALL of this.”

The principal of Monsignor Clarke told parents on Friday that he first learned about the substance of the allegations against Thomas when a Target 12 reporter contacted him for comment late last month. The R.I. Department of Education has confirmed parochial schools are unable to access an internal database of teacher certifications that would have showed an alert placed on Thomas.

After meeting for more than five hours, the North Kingstown School Committee has offered the public this written statement about how the district handled the Aaron Thomas allegations (via @TimWhiteRI). Background —> https://t.co/8kArYML9XO pic.twitter.com/7fdkBpAFLl — Eli Sherman (@Eli_Sherman) November 6, 2021

Tim White (twhite@wpri.com) is the Target 12 managing editor and chief investigative reporter at 12 News, and the host of Newsmakers. Connect with him on Twitter and Facebook.

Eli Sherman (esherman@wpri.com) is an investigative reporter for WPRI 12. Connect with him on Twitter and on Facebook.