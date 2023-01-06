NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — North Kingstown interim superintendent Judy Paolucci is resigning, Target 12 has learned.

In an email to Target 12, Paolucci cited conflict with the North Kingstown School Committee as the reason for her resignation, which she said will take effect Feb. 1.

“Unfortunately, the SC has not created the right conditions for my success and, despite several attempts of the interim assistant superintendent and I to steer the chair in the right direction, I don’t see change in the near future,” she wrote. “Without such change, I cannot succeed.”

The resignation comes just about two months after she took the job at a school district that’s been embroiled with controversy over the past year. In 2021, Target 12 first reported that the former boys basketball coach Aaron Thomas for decades had been conducting so-called naked fat tests with underage students behind closed doors. Thomas was criminal charged with child molestation and sexual assault last fall.

The scandal led to the resignation of many top-ranking school officials, including former Superintendent Phil Auger. He was replaced by Interim Superintendent Michael Waterman, who held the position until Paolucci was hired in early November.

Paolucci wrote that she enjoyed working with administrators and teachers and she had hoped to move the district in the right direction.

In a separate resignation letter to the school committee, Paolucci wrote, “My knowledge and experience has not been valued, nor has the School Committee been a partner in the work that is necessary to move this district forward to regain its reputation and standing.”

She said her biggest regret is the “abandonment of the excellent administrators, teachers, staff, students, and families I have come to know in the 2 months I have served as the interim superintendent.”

Jennifer Lima, a district school committee member, told Target 12 on Friday that the school committee would be holding a special meeting at 6 p.m. Monday in the administration building.

This is a developing story. It will be updated.

Tolly Taylor (ttaylor@wpri.com) is a Target 12 investigative reporter for 12 News. Connect with him on Twitter and on Facebook

Eli Sherman contributed to this report.