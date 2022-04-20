BOSTON (WPRI) – After more than half a dozen delays, disgraced former Fall River Mayor Jasiel Correia is set to finally report to prison on Friday following a federal appeals court ruling.

Correia, who was sentenced to six years in prison last year, had asked the 1st Circuit Court of Appeals to allow him to remain out on bail while his appeal of a corruption conviction is still pending. The request came after a lower court judge delayed his surrender date seven times, before finally setting it for April 22 with no further delays.

The appeals court — which will eventually hear Correia’s appeal on the case itself — denied the request for an additional delay Wednesday afternoon.

“The self-surrender date currently scheduled remains in effect,” the two-sentence ruling on the docket reads.

Arguments in the appeal have not yet been scheduled.

The decision to finally send Correia to prison follows growing criticism from some members of the public and at least one of Correia’s victims, who have expressed dismay that the former mayor had been allowed to remain free for so long despite being convicted and sentenced.

Correia was convicted by a jury last year of 21 counts of fraud, extortion and conspiracy for defrauding investors in his tech app SnoOwl and extorting bribes from marijuana vendors who wanted to open stores in the city. The vendors needed city approvals in the form of a host community agreement and non-opposition letter before going on to the state Cannabis Control Commission.

U.S. District Judge Douglas Woodlock, the trial judge, later tossed out 10 counts on technicalities, but still sentenced Correia to pay restitution to the victims in the dismissed counts. He also sentenced Correia to six years in prison for the remaining 11 counts.

Woodlock went on to grant Correia numerous delays in reporting to prison, first allowing him to work at his wife’s family’s restaurant over the Christmas season, then citing COVID and the need to give Correia time to file his appeal. (Correia and his wife Jenny have since parted ways with the family restaurant, according to the Fall River Herald News.)

After reading Correia’s appeal brief, Woodlock earlier this month denied Correia’s request to stay out on bail until after the appeal, but gave him a couple extra weeks of freedom to appeal that decision.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Steph Machado (smachado@wpri.com) is a Target 12 investigative reporter covering Providence, politics and more for 12 News. Connect with her on Twitter and on Facebook.